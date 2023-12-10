When will the leading duo Lydia Ko and Jason Day tee off at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational’s final round?

Jason Day and Lydia Ko topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational with a total score of under 20 after playing the second round of 66. Leaving behind the opening round leaders, Tony Finau and Nelly Korda, Ko and Day have now registered a two-stroke lead in the tournament.

Lydia Ko and Jason Day will tee off for the final round of the tournament on Sunday, December 10, at 10:35 a.m. ET. They will be the last pair to start on Sunday, along with Korda and Finau, who settled for a tie for the second place with Lucas Glover and Leona Maguire.

Golfers will tee off for the third round of the Grant Thornton Invitational on Sunday at 8:50 a.m. ET. Cheyenne Knight will take the first shot of the day with her teammate Tom Hoge, alongside Allisen Corpuz and Cameron Champ.

Rose Zhang, who teamed up with Sahith Theegala, finished in the T9 position following Friday's round and will tee off at 9:20 a.m. ET on Sunday. The pair will be joined by Lilia Vu and Joel Dahmen.

Here are the tee times for the final round of the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational (all times in ET):

8:50 a.m. – Knight/Hoge and Corpuz/Champ

9:05 a.m. – Reid/Henley and Lee/Horschel

9:20 a.m. – Zhang/Theegala and Vu/Dahmen

9:35 a.m. – Boutier/English and Sagstrom/Aberg

9:50 a.m. – Khang/McCarthy and Hull/Rose

10:05 a.m. – Henderson/Conners and Yin/Taylor

10:20 a.m. – Maguire/Glover and Thompson/Fowler

10:35 a.m. – Ko/Day and Korda/Finau

2023 Grant Thornton Invitational Round 2 leaderboard

Lydia Ko and Jason Day played considerably well on Friday to top the leaderboard. However, they had a better score in the first round of the tournament.

Ko and Day made seven birdies and one bogey on Friday to score 66. They started the game with a birdie on the fourth hole but then made a bogey on the next before adding another birdie on the sixth hole. They made five birdies on the back nine and finished with a total of 20 under. In the first round, the duo played a bogey-free round and made 12 birdies and one eagle to score 58.

Nelly Korda and Tony Finau struggled with their game in the second round. They could only sink four birdies on Friday and score 70 to settle for second place with Lucas Glover and Leona Maguire.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational after the second round:

1. Ko / Day: -20

T2. Korda / Finau: -18

T2. Maguire / Glover: -18

T4. Thompson / Fowler: -16

T4. Henderson/Conners: 16

T4. Yin / Taylor: -16

T4. Khang /McCarthy: -16

8. Hull / Rose: -14

T9. Boutier / English: -12

T9. Sagstrom / Åberg: -12

T9. Zhang / Theegala: -12

12. Vu / Dahmen: -11

13. Reid / Henley: -10

14. Lee / Horschel: -9

T15. Knight / Hoge: -7

T15. Corpuz / Champ: -7