When will Linn Grant resume play at the 2023 Dana Open? Golfer’s final round tee times explored     

Linn Grant, the 2023 Dana Open third-round leader, will start the fourth round with a four-stroke lead over Maria Fassi, Allisen Corpuz, Matilda Castren, Stephanie Kyriachou, and Emily Kristine Pederson. The event will conclude on Sunday, July 16 at the Highland Meadows in Sylvania.

Linn Grant and Stephanie Kyriacou will tee off on the opening hole of the final round at 12:38 p.m. ET.

The final round of the 2023 Dana Open will begin at 7:00 a.m. ET, with Sophia Schubert taking the first shot of the day, followed by Maddie Szeryk and Erica Shepherd at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Here are the final round tee times of the 2023 Dana Open:

07:00 AM: Sophia Schubert

07:05 AM: Maddie Szeryk, Erica Shepherd

07:14 AM: Emma Talley, Samantha Wagner

07:23 AM: Lucy Li, Ines Laklalech

07:32 AM: Mi Hyang Lee, Lauren Coughlin

07:41 AM: Elizabeth Szokol, Bailey Tardy

07:50 AM: Linnea Johansson, Bianca Pagdanganan

07:59 AM: Wichanee Meechai, Patty Tavatanakit

08:08 AM: Sarah Kemp, Mariajo Uribe

08:17 AM: Su Oh, Sung Hyun Park

08:26 AM: Dana Fall, Brittany Altomare

08:35 AM: Min Lee, Dottie Ardina

08:44 AM: Yan Liu, Jennifer Chang

08:53 AM: Sydnee Michaels, Stacy Lewis

09:02 AM: Jing Yan, Kelly Tan

09:11 AM: Gabriella Then, Frida Kinhult

09:20 AM: Xiaowen Yin, Moriya Jutanugarn

09:29 AM: Wei-Ling Hsu, A Lim Kim

09:38 AM: Marissa Steen, Pavarisa Yoktuan

09:47 AM: Jennifer Song, Jasmine Suwannapura

09:56 AM: Carlota Ciganda, Jin Young Ko

10:05 AM: Alexa Pano, In Gee Chun

10:14 AM: Celine Borge, Aline Krauter

10:23 AM: Albane Valenzuela, Peiyun Chien

10:32 AM: Arpichaya Yubol, Pornanong Phatlum

10:41 AM: Esther Henseleit, Lydia Ko

10:50 AM: Gabriela Ruffels, Hae Ran Ryu

10:59 AM: Linnea Strom, Hye-Jin Choi

11:08 AM: Weiwei Zhang, Mia Hammond

11:17 AM: Yu Liu, Ariya Jutanugarn

11:26 AM: Lindy Duncan, Sei Young Kim

11:35 AM: Grace Kim, Jeongeun Lee5

11:44 AM: Jaravee Boonchant, Sarah Schmelzel

11:53 AM: Xiyu Lin, Gemma Dryburgh

12:02 PM: Aditi Ashok, Gaby Lopez

12:11 PM: Minjee Lee, Annie Park

12:20 PM: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Allisen Corpuz

12:29 PM: Maria Fassi, Matilda Castren

12:38 PM: Linn Grant, Stephanie Kyriacou

*ALL TIME ET

"Linn absolutely lit it up today"- Allisen Corpuz praises Linn Grant on her incredible performance at the 20023 Dana Open

Linn Grant shot a 62 in the third round of the 2023 Dana Open. She almost missed being the second LPGA Tour player to break 60, but her performance contributed to her tournament lead.

When asked if she planned to hit 59 during a media interview, the golfer stated that a spectator asked her the same thing on the course.

"There was a spectator who called it out in my face. He just came up to me and he said, `Do you think you have a 59 in you?' And then all of a sudden I was like, `Oh, God.' So, I just tried to just not focus on it at all," she said.

Linn Grant began the Saturday round with four birdies on the first nine holes, followed by an eagle on the par-4 11th.

"Eleven was amazing", Linn added."I hit a really good drive and a really good second shot, it just took one bounce pretty much and went in. I think it's my first hole-out eagle, probably. Just really cool.

Linn Grant's performance also impressed Allisen Corpuz, who recently won the US Women's Open.

"Linn absolutely lit it up today", Corpuz said."I'm hoping the best for her tomorrow. I mean, no one's going to catch up if she plays the way she did today."