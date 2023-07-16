When will Linn Grant resume play at the 2023 Dana Open? Golfer’s final round tee times explored     

Linn Grant, the 2023 Dana Open third-round leader, will start the fourth round with a four-stroke lead over Maria Fassi, Allisen Corpuz, Matilda Castren, Stephanie Kyriachou, and Emily Kristine Pederson. The event will conclude on Sunday, July 16 at the Highland Meadows in Sylvania.
Linn Grant and Stephanie Kyriacou will tee off on the opening hole of the final round at 12:38 p.m. ET.
The final round of the 2023 Dana Open will begin at 7:00 a.m. ET, with Sophia Schubert taking the first shot of the day, followed by Maddie Szeryk and Erica Shepherd at 7:05 a.m. ET.
Here are the final round tee times of the 2023 Dana Open:
- 07:00 AM: Sophia Schubert
- 07:05 AM: Maddie Szeryk, Erica Shepherd
- 07:14 AM: Emma Talley, Samantha Wagner
- 07:23 AM: Lucy Li, Ines Laklalech
- 07:32 AM: Mi Hyang Lee, Lauren Coughlin
- 07:41 AM: Elizabeth Szokol, Bailey Tardy
- 07:50 AM: Linnea Johansson, Bianca Pagdanganan
- 07:59 AM: Wichanee Meechai, Patty Tavatanakit
- 08:08 AM: Sarah Kemp, Mariajo Uribe
- 08:17 AM: Su Oh, Sung Hyun Park
- 08:26 AM: Dana Fall, Brittany Altomare
- 08:35 AM: Min Lee, Dottie Ardina
- 08:44 AM: Yan Liu, Jennifer Chang
- 08:53 AM: Sydnee Michaels, Stacy Lewis
- 09:02 AM: Jing Yan, Kelly Tan
- 09:11 AM: Gabriella Then, Frida Kinhult
- 09:20 AM: Xiaowen Yin, Moriya Jutanugarn
- 09:29 AM: Wei-Ling Hsu, A Lim Kim
- 09:38 AM: Marissa Steen, Pavarisa Yoktuan
- 09:47 AM: Jennifer Song, Jasmine Suwannapura
- 09:56 AM: Carlota Ciganda, Jin Young Ko
- 10:05 AM: Alexa Pano, In Gee Chun
- 10:14 AM: Celine Borge, Aline Krauter
- 10:23 AM: Albane Valenzuela, Peiyun Chien
- 10:32 AM: Arpichaya Yubol, Pornanong Phatlum
- 10:41 AM: Esther Henseleit, Lydia Ko
- 10:50 AM: Gabriela Ruffels, Hae Ran Ryu
- 10:59 AM: Linnea Strom, Hye-Jin Choi
- 11:08 AM: Weiwei Zhang, Mia Hammond
- 11:17 AM: Yu Liu, Ariya Jutanugarn
- 11:26 AM: Lindy Duncan, Sei Young Kim
- 11:35 AM: Grace Kim, Jeongeun Lee5
- 11:44 AM: Jaravee Boonchant, Sarah Schmelzel
- 11:53 AM: Xiyu Lin, Gemma Dryburgh
- 12:02 PM: Aditi Ashok, Gaby Lopez
- 12:11 PM: Minjee Lee, Annie Park
- 12:20 PM: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Allisen Corpuz
- 12:29 PM: Maria Fassi, Matilda Castren
- 12:38 PM: Linn Grant, Stephanie Kyriacou
*ALL TIME ET
"Linn absolutely lit it up today"- Allisen Corpuz praises Linn Grant on her incredible performance at the 20023 Dana Open
Linn Grant shot a 62 in the third round of the 2023 Dana Open. She almost missed being the second LPGA Tour player to break 60, but her performance contributed to her tournament lead.
When asked if she planned to hit 59 during a media interview, the golfer stated that a spectator asked her the same thing on the course.
"There was a spectator who called it out in my face. He just came up to me and he said, `Do you think you have a 59 in you?' And then all of a sudden I was like, `Oh, God.' So, I just tried to just not focus on it at all," she said.
Linn Grant began the Saturday round with four birdies on the first nine holes, followed by an eagle on the par-4 11th.
"Eleven was amazing", Linn added."I hit a really good drive and a really good second shot, it just took one bounce pretty much and went in. I think it's my first hole-out eagle, probably. Just really cool.
Linn Grant's performance also impressed Allisen Corpuz, who recently won the US Women's Open.
"Linn absolutely lit it up today", Corpuz said."I'm hoping the best for her tomorrow. I mean, no one's going to catch up if she plays the way she did today."