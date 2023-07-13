Golf
  • home icon
  • Golf
  • When will Allisen Corpuz tee off at 2023 Dana Open? US Women's Open champion's Thursday tee times explored

When will Allisen Corpuz tee off at 2023 Dana Open? US Women's Open champion's Thursday tee times explored

By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified Jul 13, 2023 12:21 GMT
The 78th U.S. Women
The 78th U.S. Women's Open - Final Round(image via getty)

Reigning US Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz will begin her 2023 Dana Open campaign at the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, on Thursday (July 13) at 1:21 p.m. ET.

Fans and competitors will be attentively studying Corpuz's initial shots and the arc of her game as anticipation grows for her performance.

Corpuz will begin her round alongside renowned golfers Lydia Ko and Minjee Lee.

With Corpuz's recent major championship win, Ko's strong resume and Lee's exceptional abilities, this group is guaranteed to fascinate viewers and deliver an exciting start to the tournament.

Allisen Corpuz's victory at US Women's Open 2023

Allisen Corpuz of the United States emerged victorious in a thrilling final round of the tournament, taking the championship title with an outstanding score of -9. Allisen Corpuz performed consistently throughout the event, shooting rounds of 69, 70, 71, and 69 for a total of 279. Her extraordinary achievement earned her a well-deserved $2,000,000 reward.

Still sinking in 🏆Allisen Corpuz is a major champion! #USWomensOpen https://t.co/6zy3Jj18de

Charley Hull of England and Jiyai Shin of South Korea finished as joint runners-up with a score of -6, giving Corpuz a tough fight for the crown. Hull demonstrated her skill and dedication by shooting rounds of 73, 72, 71, and a final-round 66 while Shin scored 71, 73, 70, and 68. For their outstanding accomplishments, the two players received a commendable reward of $969,231 each.

The fierce competition between Allisen Corpuz, Hull and Shin gave an extra layer of intrigue to the tournament.

Tee timings for Dana Open 2023 (All times ET)

As the Dana Open gets underway, it's worth noting that the more important players will tee off at 7:15 a.m. South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace, USA's Gabriella Then and Colombia's Mariajo Uribe are among them.

The simultaneous start of this group will bring an added element of excitement to the competition, as spectators will have multiple intriguing tales to follow from the start.

Here are the timings:

TEEGROUPTIMEPLAYERS
1Group 107:15 AMLee-Anne Pace, Mariajo Uribe, Gabriella Then
10Group 207:20 AMSu Oh, Allison Emrey, Karis Davidson
1Group 307:26 AMJeongeun Lee6, Chanettee Wannasaen, Jennifer Chang
10Group 407:31 AMIlhee Lee, Christina Kim, Azahara Munoz
1Group 507:37 AMMin Lee, Emma Talley, Louise Ridderstrom
10Group 607:42 AMSofia Garcia, Linnea Johansson, Mi Hyang Lee
1Group 707:48 AMLauren Stephenson, Magdalena Simmermacher, Laura Wearn
10Group 807:53 AMYealimi Noh, Valery Plata, Ana Belac
1Group 907:59 AMDaniela Darquea, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Hae Ran Ryu
10Group 1008:04 AMJenny Shin, Mina Harigae, Bailey Tardy
1Group 1108:10 AMPeiyun Chien, Patty Tavatanakit, Jasmine Suwannapura
10Group 1208:15 AMA Lim Kim, Hye-Jin Choi, Sei Young Kim
1Group 1308:21 AMYu Liu, Ariya Jutanugarn, Maddie Szeryk
10Group 1408:26 AMJin Young Ko, Rose Zhang, Linn Grant
1Group 1508:32 AMBrooke M. Henderson, Esther Henseleit, Stephanie Meadow
10Group 1608:37 AMAditi Ashok, Sarah Kemp, Carlota Ciganda
1Group 1708:43 AMPolly Mack, Alexa Pano, Samantha Wagner
10Group 1808:48 AMArpichaya Yubol, Morgane Metraux, Charlotte Thomas
1Group 1908:54 AMYu-Sang Hou, Ruixin Liu, Frida Kinhult
10Group 2008:59 AMDottie Ardina, Dana Fall, Julieta Granada
1Group 2109:05 AMAshli Bunch, Kiira Riihijarvi, Sarah Jane Smith
10Group 2209:10 AMErica Shepherd, Karen Chung, Kris Tamulis
1Group 2309:16 AMGabriela Ruffels, Tiffany Chan, Kum-Kang Park
10Group 2409:21 AMAyako Uehara, Lauren Walsh, Lauren Peter
1Group 2512:15 PMJing Yan, Annie Park, Xiaowen Yin
10Group 2612:20 PMJeongeun Lee5, Pernilla Lindberg, Wei-Ling Hsu
1Group 2712:26 PMHaeji Kang, Bianca Pagdanganan, Marissa Steen
10Group 2812:31 PMDewi Weber, Kelly Tan, Soo Bin Joo
1Group 2912:37 PMLuna Sobron Galmes, Maria Torres, Brittany Altomare
10Group 3012:42 PMAmanda Doherty, Sophia Schubert, Jaravee Boonchant
1Group 3112:48 PMGina Kim, Jennifer Song, Elizabeth Szokol
10Group 3212:53 PMPavarisa Yoktuan, Mariah Stackhouse, Pauline Roussin
1Group 3312:59 PMPaula Creamer, Grace Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou
10Group 3401:04 PMDani Holmqvist, Moriya Jutanugarn, Stacy Lewis
1Group 3501:10 PMXiyu Lin, In Gee Chun, Gaby Lopez
10Group 3601:15 PMCeline Borge, Hinako Shibuno, Lauren Coughlin
1Group 3701:21 PMLydia Ko, Allisen Corpuz, Minjee Lee
10Group 3801:26 PMLauren Hartlage, Linnea Strom, Sarah Schmelzel
1Group 3901:32 PMLucy Li, Yan Liu, Albane Valenzuela
10Group 4001:37 PMChella Choi, Gemma Dryburgh, Matilda Castren
1Group 4101:43 PMPornanong Phatlum, Riley Rennell, Ellinor Sudow
10Group 4201:48 PMWichanee Meechai, Haru Nomura, Sung Hyun Park
1Group 4301:54 PMYaeeun Hong, Aline Krauter, Ines Laklalech
10Group 4401:59 PMBrianna Do, Lindy Duncan, Maria Fassi
1Group 4502:05 PMMia Hammond, Sydnee Michaels, Weiwei Zhang
10Group 4602:10 PMCindy LaCrosse, Amelia Lewis, Cydney Clanton
1Group 4702:16 PMVicky Hurst, Kristy McPherson, Rachel Rohanna
10Group 4802:21 PMHaylee Harford, Alana Uriell, Muni He
Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...