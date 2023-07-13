When will Allisen Corpuz tee off at 2023 Dana Open? US Women's Open champion's Thursday tee times explored

Reigning US Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz will begin her 2023 Dana Open campaign at the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, on Thursday (July 13) at 1:21 p.m. ET.
Fans and competitors will be attentively studying Corpuz's initial shots and the arc of her game as anticipation grows for her performance.
Corpuz will begin her round alongside renowned golfers Lydia Ko and Minjee Lee.
With Corpuz's recent major championship win, Ko's strong resume and Lee's exceptional abilities, this group is guaranteed to fascinate viewers and deliver an exciting start to the tournament.
Allisen Corpuz's victory at US Women's Open 2023
Allisen Corpuz of the United States emerged victorious in a thrilling final round of the tournament, taking the championship title with an outstanding score of -9. Allisen Corpuz performed consistently throughout the event, shooting rounds of 69, 70, 71, and 69 for a total of 279. Her extraordinary achievement earned her a well-deserved $2,000,000 reward.
Charley Hull of England and Jiyai Shin of South Korea finished as joint runners-up with a score of -6, giving Corpuz a tough fight for the crown. Hull demonstrated her skill and dedication by shooting rounds of 73, 72, 71, and a final-round 66 while Shin scored 71, 73, 70, and 68. For their outstanding accomplishments, the two players received a commendable reward of $969,231 each.
The fierce competition between Allisen Corpuz, Hull and Shin gave an extra layer of intrigue to the tournament.
Tee timings for Dana Open 2023 (All times ET)
As the Dana Open gets underway, it's worth noting that the more important players will tee off at 7:15 a.m. South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace, USA's Gabriella Then and Colombia's Mariajo Uribe are among them.
The simultaneous start of this group will bring an added element of excitement to the competition, as spectators will have multiple intriguing tales to follow from the start.
Here are the timings: