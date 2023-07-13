When will Allisen Corpuz tee off at 2023 Dana Open? US Women's Open champion's Thursday tee times explored

Reigning US Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz will begin her 2023 Dana Open campaign at the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, on Thursday (July 13) at 1:21 p.m. ET.

Fans and competitors will be attentively studying Corpuz's initial shots and the arc of her game as anticipation grows for her performance.

Corpuz will begin her round alongside renowned golfers Lydia Ko and Minjee Lee.

With Corpuz's recent major championship win, Ko's strong resume and Lee's exceptional abilities, this group is guaranteed to fascinate viewers and deliver an exciting start to the tournament.

Allisen Corpuz's victory at US Women's Open 2023

Allisen Corpuz of the United States emerged victorious in a thrilling final round of the tournament, taking the championship title with an outstanding score of -9. Allisen Corpuz performed consistently throughout the event, shooting rounds of 69, 70, 71, and 69 for a total of 279. Her extraordinary achievement earned her a well-deserved $2,000,000 reward.

Charley Hull of England and Jiyai Shin of South Korea finished as joint runners-up with a score of -6, giving Corpuz a tough fight for the crown. Hull demonstrated her skill and dedication by shooting rounds of 73, 72, 71, and a final-round 66 while Shin scored 71, 73, 70, and 68. For their outstanding accomplishments, the two players received a commendable reward of $969,231 each.

The fierce competition between Allisen Corpuz, Hull and Shin gave an extra layer of intrigue to the tournament.

Tee timings for Dana Open 2023 (All times ET)

As the Dana Open gets underway, it's worth noting that the more important players will tee off at 7:15 a.m. South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace, USA's Gabriella Then and Colombia's Mariajo Uribe are among them.

The simultaneous start of this group will bring an added element of excitement to the competition, as spectators will have multiple intriguing tales to follow from the start.

Here are the timings:

TEE GROUP TIME PLAYERS 1 Group 1 07:15 AM Lee-Anne Pace, Mariajo Uribe, Gabriella Then 10 Group 2 07:20 AM Su Oh, Allison Emrey, Karis Davidson 1 Group 3 07:26 AM Jeongeun Lee6, Chanettee Wannasaen, Jennifer Chang 10 Group 4 07:31 AM Ilhee Lee, Christina Kim, Azahara Munoz 1 Group 5 07:37 AM Min Lee, Emma Talley, Louise Ridderstrom 10 Group 6 07:42 AM Sofia Garcia, Linnea Johansson, Mi Hyang Lee 1 Group 7 07:48 AM Lauren Stephenson, Magdalena Simmermacher, Laura Wearn 10 Group 8 07:53 AM Yealimi Noh, Valery Plata, Ana Belac 1 Group 9 07:59 AM Daniela Darquea, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Hae Ran Ryu 10 Group 10 08:04 AM Jenny Shin, Mina Harigae, Bailey Tardy 1 Group 11 08:10 AM Peiyun Chien, Patty Tavatanakit, Jasmine Suwannapura 10 Group 12 08:15 AM A Lim Kim, Hye-Jin Choi, Sei Young Kim 1 Group 13 08:21 AM Yu Liu, Ariya Jutanugarn, Maddie Szeryk 10 Group 14 08:26 AM Jin Young Ko, Rose Zhang, Linn Grant 1 Group 15 08:32 AM Brooke M. Henderson, Esther Henseleit, Stephanie Meadow 10 Group 16 08:37 AM Aditi Ashok, Sarah Kemp, Carlota Ciganda 1 Group 17 08:43 AM Polly Mack, Alexa Pano, Samantha Wagner 10 Group 18 08:48 AM Arpichaya Yubol, Morgane Metraux, Charlotte Thomas 1 Group 19 08:54 AM Yu-Sang Hou, Ruixin Liu, Frida Kinhult 10 Group 20 08:59 AM Dottie Ardina, Dana Fall, Julieta Granada 1 Group 21 09:05 AM Ashli Bunch, Kiira Riihijarvi, Sarah Jane Smith 10 Group 22 09:10 AM Erica Shepherd, Karen Chung, Kris Tamulis 1 Group 23 09:16 AM Gabriela Ruffels, Tiffany Chan, Kum-Kang Park 10 Group 24 09:21 AM Ayako Uehara, Lauren Walsh, Lauren Peter 1 Group 25 12:15 PM Jing Yan, Annie Park, Xiaowen Yin 10 Group 26 12:20 PM Jeongeun Lee5, Pernilla Lindberg, Wei-Ling Hsu 1 Group 27 12:26 PM Haeji Kang, Bianca Pagdanganan, Marissa Steen 10 Group 28 12:31 PM Dewi Weber, Kelly Tan, Soo Bin Joo 1 Group 29 12:37 PM Luna Sobron Galmes, Maria Torres, Brittany Altomare 10 Group 30 12:42 PM Amanda Doherty, Sophia Schubert, Jaravee Boonchant 1 Group 31 12:48 PM Gina Kim, Jennifer Song, Elizabeth Szokol 10 Group 32 12:53 PM Pavarisa Yoktuan, Mariah Stackhouse, Pauline Roussin 1 Group 33 12:59 PM Paula Creamer, Grace Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou 10 Group 34 01:04 PM Dani Holmqvist, Moriya Jutanugarn, Stacy Lewis 1 Group 35 01:10 PM Xiyu Lin, In Gee Chun, Gaby Lopez 10 Group 36 01:15 PM Celine Borge, Hinako Shibuno, Lauren Coughlin 1 Group 37 01:21 PM Lydia Ko, Allisen Corpuz, Minjee Lee 10 Group 38 01:26 PM Lauren Hartlage, Linnea Strom, Sarah Schmelzel 1 Group 39 01:32 PM Lucy Li, Yan Liu, Albane Valenzuela 10 Group 40 01:37 PM Chella Choi, Gemma Dryburgh, Matilda Castren 1 Group 41 01:43 PM Pornanong Phatlum, Riley Rennell, Ellinor Sudow 10 Group 42 01:48 PM Wichanee Meechai, Haru Nomura, Sung Hyun Park 1 Group 43 01:54 PM Yaeeun Hong, Aline Krauter, Ines Laklalech 10 Group 44 01:59 PM Brianna Do, Lindy Duncan, Maria Fassi 1 Group 45 02:05 PM Mia Hammond, Sydnee Michaels, Weiwei Zhang 10 Group 46 02:10 PM Cindy LaCrosse, Amelia Lewis, Cydney Clanton 1 Group 47 02:16 PM Vicky Hurst, Kristy McPherson, Rachel Rohanna 10 Group 48 02:21 PM Haylee Harford, Alana Uriell, Muni He

Poll : 0 votes