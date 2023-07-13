“I'm like Jon Rahm” - Allisen Corpuz compares herself to Masters champion as she plays the Dana Open days after winning the US Women's Open

Allisen Corpuz will tee at the Dana Open this week, just days after winning the US Women's Open. The golfer didn’t back out from taking a cross-country flight from San Jose, California, to Sylvania, Ohio for the competition.

Unlike many other major winners in the past, Corpuz has followed through on her obligation to the Dana Open despite being weary from her life-changing major title fight at Pebble Beach.

Commenting on this, the 25-year-old has now come forward and compared herself to PGA Tour star Jon Rahm, who competed at the RBC Heritage just days after winning the Masters. When asked the reason behind it, the Spaniard said that he ‘made the commitment’ and wasn’t backing out.

Allisen Corpuz said ahead of her Dana Open outing, as quoted by Golf Digest:

“Not to make the comparison and say I'm like Jon Rahm. I remember when he played the week after [the Masters] he was saying, ‘I made the commitment earlier.’ Kind of the same deal. I didn't want to withdraw."

It is pertinent to note that Corpuz has had a busy few days since winning the US Women’s Open. The 25-year-old golfer took a historic three-shot victory at the major on Sunday.

Following the win, the golfer went ahead with media interviews and fan interactions before celebrating with family and friends. The Hawaii native stayed at Pebble Beach a few more hours before traveling to the San Jose airport at 4 am to catch her Ohio flight.

She said:

"I got 30 minutes [sleep] between boarding and take off."

Corpuz arrived at Highland Meadow Golf Club late Monday, only to give more interviews on her US Women's Open victory. Despite the weariness, the golfer managed some practice ahead of the Dana Open. It’ll be interesting to see how she fares in the competition.

Allisen Corpuz reacts to her US Women's Open win

Allisen Corpuz dubbed the experience of winning the 2023 US Women's Open as being ‘unreal.’ The golfer noted that it felt like a dream to register her maiden professional victory at the major championship.

The golfer, who emerged victorious at the Palm Beach Golf Links beating Charles Hull and Ji Yai Shin, also acknowledged the significance of the competition and the course.

Speaking about her major win, Allisen Corpuz said, as per the LPGA Tour:

"Unreal! This week has felt like a dream come true. It's been really awesome to be at Pebble Beach this week. Every few holes I kind of looked out and thought, 'I'm here at Pebble. There's not many places better than this.' Especially just knowing the history. Tiger just absolutely annihilated this place. Yeah, it's really special.”

Furthermore, the golfer noted that she’ll still be happy about her special win at Pebble Beach 20, 30 years from now.

