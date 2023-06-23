Who is Lee-Anne Pace? All you need to know about the 42-year-old leading KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Day 1

Lee-Anne Pace, a well-known South African professional golfer, has taken over the leaderboard on Day 1 of the prestigious KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Born in the Western Cape town of Paarl, Lee-Anne Pace has been polishing her golf skills since she was a child. She is now 42 years old and has gathered a plethora of expertise throughout her career, confirming her position as one of the top female golfers.

Early career and rise to prominence of Lee-Anne Pace

Lee-Anne Pace began her professional career in 2005. In 2006, she debuted on the Duramed Futures Tour, displaying her abilities in the second tier of women's golf. Pace qualified on the LPGA Tour the following year after a successful run at qualifying school. However, she suffered a setback and lost her US passport by the end of 2007.

Pace, undeterred, shifted her focus to the Ladies European Tour (LET). She regained her competitive edge in 2008, earning a berth on the LET through qualifying school. Pace actually made her breakthrough during the 2010 season, winning five races. She won the Deutsche Bank Ladies Swiss Open, the S4C Wales Ladies Championship of Europe, the Finnair Masters, the Sanya Ladies Open, and the Suzhou Taihu Ladies Open.

Continued success and recognition for Lee-Anne Pace

Pace had a winless year in 2012, but she bounced back strongly in 2013. With remarkable triumphs, the South African golfer demonstrated her exceptional abilities. She won the Turkish Airlines Ladies Open by a one-stroke margin in May. Pace won again in July, this time by a single stroke, in the Open De Espana Femenino. She finished the 2013 season with a playoff triumph at the Sanya Ladies Open, her seventh LET victory, and her second LET Player of the Year honor.

Pace's success continued, and she won her seventh LET title in October 2014. This big victory came at the Cell C South African Women's Open in her home nation. It was a momentous victory for her, as she won in a playoff following an incredible final-round comeback. Pace carved her name in golf history a week later when she won her maiden LPGA Tour event at the Blue Bay LPGA in China.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023 leaderboard

South African professional golfer Lee-Anne Pace, 42, has seized an early lead on Day 1 of the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Pace exhibited her outstanding talents and ability to handle the difficult course with a superb performance. She emerged as the leader on the leaderboard after finishing the round with a fantastic score of 66, five under par.

