When will the LPGA Tour return to action? Upcoming events and schedule explored

The LPGA Tour has set a new milestone with a record-breaking prize pool of more than $118 million for the 2024 season—the highest ever in Tour history.
The 2024 schedule, consisting of 35 events (with 33 of them being official events), will see the world's best golfers vying for a share of this remarkable purse, with $116.55 million designated as official money. This marks a substantial 69% increase from the approximately $70 million offered in 2021.
LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan expressed her enthusiasm last month, stating, via the tour's official website:
“The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule reflects our historic growth. With new events and improved geographic flow, enhancing the athlete experience, our global reach and competitiveness have never been stronger. As we embark on this season, we celebrate the remarkable journey of women’s golf, anticipating thrilling competition and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.”
The global schedule promises a diverse and extensive journey, taking the LPGA Tour to 15 states in the United States and 10 countries. Notably, two multi-event swings in Asia are scheduled between February and March and again in October.
The 2024 season introduces three new events: the LPGA Drive On Championship in Bradenton, Florida, in January, the FM Global Championship in Norton, Massachusetts, in September, and the Arizona Championship presented by JTBC in March.
Adding a unique touch to the tour, major champion Pak Se-ri joins fellow champions Michelle Wie West and Annika Sorenstam as an LPGA Tour event host. Pak's name will adorn the Seri Pak LA Open, set to take place at Palos Verdes Golf Club in California.
The LPGA Tournament Schedule for 2024 explored
The LPGA Tournament Schedule is all set to feature 35 events in 2024. The U.S. Women’s Open, which is projected to kick off from May 30 to June 2 at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania, carries the highest purse so far. It offers an impressive $11 million prize, making it a pinnacle in women's golf.
On the flip side, the Portland Classic running from August 1 to 4 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon, has a more modest purse of $1.75 million. Despite the lower prize, it remains a vital stop, focused on emerging talents and delivering thrilling competition on the LPGA calendar.
The 2024 LPGA season will start with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions from January 18 to 21 and conclude with the CME Group Tour Championship from November 21 to 24.
Here is the full schedule of the LPGA Championships in 2024