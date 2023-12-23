Golf
  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LPGA Tour
  • When will the LPGA Tour return to action? Upcoming events and schedule explored

When will the LPGA Tour return to action? Upcoming events and schedule explored

By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified Dec 23, 2023 07:47 GMT
CME Group Tour Championship - Final Round
CME Group Tour Championship - Final Round(image via getty)

The LPGA Tour has set a new milestone with a record-breaking prize pool of more than $118 million for the 2024 season—the highest ever in Tour history.

The 2024 schedule, consisting of 35 events (with 33 of them being official events), will see the world's best golfers vying for a share of this remarkable purse, with $116.55 million designated as official money. This marks a substantial 69% increase from the approximately $70 million offered in 2021.

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan expressed her enthusiasm last month, stating, via the tour's official website:

“The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule reflects our historic growth. With new events and improved geographic flow, enhancing the athlete experience, our global reach and competitiveness have never been stronger. As we embark on this season, we celebrate the remarkable journey of women’s golf, anticipating thrilling competition and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.”

The global schedule promises a diverse and extensive journey, taking the LPGA Tour to 15 states in the United States and 10 countries. Notably, two multi-event swings in Asia are scheduled between February and March and again in October.

The 2024 season introduces three new events: the LPGA Drive On Championship in Bradenton, Florida, in January, the FM Global Championship in Norton, Massachusetts, in September, and the Arizona Championship presented by JTBC in March.

Adding a unique touch to the tour, major champion Pak Se-ri joins fellow champions Michelle Wie West and Annika Sorenstam as an LPGA Tour event host. Pak's name will adorn the Seri Pak LA Open, set to take place at Palos Verdes Golf Club in California.

The LPGA Tournament Schedule for 2024 explored

The LPGA Tournament Schedule is all set to feature 35 events in 2024. The U.S. Women’s Open, which is projected to kick off from May 30 to June 2 at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania, carries the highest purse so far. It offers an impressive $11 million prize, making it a pinnacle in women's golf.

On the flip side, the Portland Classic running from August 1 to 4 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon, has a more modest purse of $1.75 million. Despite the lower prize, it remains a vital stop, focused on emerging talents and delivering thrilling competition on the LPGA calendar.

The 2024 LPGA season will start with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions from January 18 to 21 and conclude with the CME Group Tour Championship from November 21 to 24.

Here is the full schedule of the LPGA Championships in 2024

DATETOURNAMENTLOCATIONPURSE
Jan. 18-21Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of ChampionsLake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida$1.5M
Jan. 25-28LPGA Drive On ChampionshipBradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida$1.75M
Feb. 22-25Honda LPGA ThailandSiam Country Club (Old Course) in Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand$1.7M
Feb. 29-March 3HSBC Women’s World ChampionshipSentosa Golf Club in Singapore$1.8M
March 7-10Blue Bay LPGAJian Lake Blue Bay GC in Hainan Island, People’s Republic of China$2.2M
March 21-24Seri Pak LA OpenPalos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, California$2.0M
March 28-31Arizona Championship presented by JTBCTBD in Phoenix, Arizona$2M
April 3-7LPGA Match Play at Shadow CreekShadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada$2M
April 18-21The Chevron ChampionshipThe Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas$5.2M**
April 25-28JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by PlastproWilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California$3M
May 9-12Cognizant Founders CupUpper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey$3M
May 16-19Mizuho Americas OpenLiberty National GC in Jersey City, New Jersey$3M
May 30-June 2U.S. Women’s OpenLancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania$11M**
June 7-9ShopRite LPGA Classic pres. by AcerSeaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course) in Galloway, New Jersey$1.75M
June 13-16Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply GiveBlythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan$3M
June 20-23KPMG Women’s PGA ChampionshipSahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington$10M**
June 27-30Dow Great Lakes Bay InvitationalMidland Country Club in Midland, Michigan$3M
July 11-14Amundi Evian ChampionshipEvian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France$6.5M**
July 18-21Dana OpenHighland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio$1.75M
July 25-28CPKC Women’s OpenEarl Grey Golf Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada$2.6M
Aug. 1-4Portland ClassicColumbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon$1.75M
Aug. 8-112024 Paris OlympicsLe Golf National in Paris, France
Aug. 15-18Women’s Scottish OpenTBD in Scotland$2M
Aug. 22-25AIG Women’s OpenSt Andrews (Old Course) in St Andrews, Fife, Scotland$9M**
Aug. 29-Sept. 1FM Global ChampionshipTPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts$3.5M
Sept. 13-15Solheim CupRobert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia
Sept. 19-22Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&GTBD in Cincinnati, Ohio$2M
Sept. 27-29Walmart NW Arkansas Championship pres. by P&GPinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas$3M
Oct. 10-13Buick LPGA ShanghaiQizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, People’s Rep. of China$2.1M
Oct. 17-20BMW Ladies ChampionshipTBD in Republic of Korea$2.2M
Oct. 24-27Maybank ChampionshipKuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia$3M
Oct. 31-Nov. 3TOTO Japan ClassicSeta Golf Course in Shiga, Japan$2M
Nov. 6 - 9LOTTE Championship presented by HoakaleiHoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii$3M
Nov. 14-17The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at PelicanPelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida$3.25M
Nov. 21-24CME Group Tour ChampionshipTiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida$11M
Dec. 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational$4M

Quick Links

Edited by Aniket Rai
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...