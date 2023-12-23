When will the LPGA Tour return to action? Upcoming events and schedule explored

The LPGA Tour has set a new milestone with a record-breaking prize pool of more than $118 million for the 2024 season—the highest ever in Tour history.

The 2024 schedule, consisting of 35 events (with 33 of them being official events), will see the world's best golfers vying for a share of this remarkable purse, with $116.55 million designated as official money. This marks a substantial 69% increase from the approximately $70 million offered in 2021.

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan expressed her enthusiasm last month, stating, via the tour's official website:

“The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule reflects our historic growth. With new events and improved geographic flow, enhancing the athlete experience, our global reach and competitiveness have never been stronger. As we embark on this season, we celebrate the remarkable journey of women’s golf, anticipating thrilling competition and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.”

The global schedule promises a diverse and extensive journey, taking the LPGA Tour to 15 states in the United States and 10 countries. Notably, two multi-event swings in Asia are scheduled between February and March and again in October.

The 2024 season introduces three new events: the LPGA Drive On Championship in Bradenton, Florida, in January, the FM Global Championship in Norton, Massachusetts, in September, and the Arizona Championship presented by JTBC in March.

Adding a unique touch to the tour, major champion Pak Se-ri joins fellow champions Michelle Wie West and Annika Sorenstam as an LPGA Tour event host. Pak's name will adorn the Seri Pak LA Open, set to take place at Palos Verdes Golf Club in California.

The LPGA Tournament Schedule for 2024 explored

The LPGA Tournament Schedule is all set to feature 35 events in 2024. The U.S. Women’s Open, which is projected to kick off from May 30 to June 2 at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania, carries the highest purse so far. It offers an impressive $11 million prize, making it a pinnacle in women's golf.

On the flip side, the Portland Classic running from August 1 to 4 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon, has a more modest purse of $1.75 million. Despite the lower prize, it remains a vital stop, focused on emerging talents and delivering thrilling competition on the LPGA calendar.

The 2024 LPGA season will start with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions from January 18 to 21 and conclude with the CME Group Tour Championship from November 21 to 24.

Here is the full schedule of the LPGA Championships in 2024

DATE TOURNAMENT LOCATION PURSE Jan. 18-21 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida $1.5M Jan. 25-28 LPGA Drive On Championship Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida $1.75M Feb. 22-25 Honda LPGA Thailand Siam Country Club (Old Course) in Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand $1.7M Feb. 29-March 3 HSBC Women’s World Championship Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore $1.8M March 7-10 Blue Bay LPGA Jian Lake Blue Bay GC in Hainan Island, People’s Republic of China $2.2M March 21-24 Seri Pak LA Open Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, California $2.0M March 28-31 Arizona Championship presented by JTBC TBD in Phoenix, Arizona $2M April 3-7 LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada $2M April 18-21 The Chevron Championship The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas $5.2M** April 25-28 JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California $3M May 9-12 Cognizant Founders Cup Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey $3M May 16-19 Mizuho Americas Open Liberty National GC in Jersey City, New Jersey $3M May 30-June 2 U.S. Women’s Open Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania $11M** June 7-9 ShopRite LPGA Classic pres. by Acer Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course) in Galloway, New Jersey $1.75M June 13-16 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan $3M June 20-23 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington $10M** June 27-30 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan $3M July 11-14 Amundi Evian Championship Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France $6.5M** July 18-21 Dana Open Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio $1.75M July 25-28 CPKC Women’s Open Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada $2.6M Aug. 1-4 Portland Classic Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon $1.75M Aug. 8-11 2024 Paris Olympics Le Golf National in Paris, France Aug. 15-18 Women’s Scottish Open TBD in Scotland $2M Aug. 22-25 AIG Women’s Open St Andrews (Old Course) in St Andrews, Fife, Scotland $9M** Aug. 29-Sept. 1 FM Global Championship TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts $3.5M Sept. 13-15 Solheim Cup Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia Sept. 19-22 Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G TBD in Cincinnati, Ohio $2M Sept. 27-29 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship pres. by P&G Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas $3M Oct. 10-13 Buick LPGA Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, People’s Rep. of China $2.1M Oct. 17-20 BMW Ladies Championship TBD in Republic of Korea $2.2M Oct. 24-27 Maybank Championship Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia $3M Oct. 31-Nov. 3 TOTO Japan Classic Seta Golf Course in Shiga, Japan $2M Nov. 6 - 9 LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii $3M Nov. 14-17 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida $3.25M Nov. 21-24 CME Group Tour Championship Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida $11M Dec. 13-15 Grant Thornton Invitational $4M