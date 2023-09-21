When will Michael Block play next on the PGA Tour? SCPGA Player of the Year winner confirms next event after win

Michael Block put on a stunning show recently at Sherwood Country Club. After coming a one-shot deficit to the leader in the final round, he shot a powerful 6 under 66 to clinch his second consecutive Southern California PGA Championship title on Wednesday.

With the victory in California, the club pro has secured a spot in The American Express, a PGA Tour event, in January. Interestingly, he participated in the same competition last season but failed to make the cut.

The Mission Viejo, California-based club professional made headlines at the second major of 2023, the PGA Championship. He put on a blistering performance at the Oak Hill Country Club and finished T15 on the leaderboard. This was also the best finish by a club professional since 1986, when Lonnie Nielsen finished T11.

However, after his outing at the second major of the season, Michael Block hit rock bottom and missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Canadian Open. Later, he even failed to get an invite for the US Open after losing the qualifier event.

"I'm a big Jordan guy" - When Michael Block reacted to receiving a text from Michael Jordan

There aren't many people would not want to own a pair of Jordans. Michael Jordan has created such an aura that he is loved and admired by one and all across the globe. And PGA Championship star club pro Michael Block is no stranger to that.

After the second major of the season, Block was at the Charles Schwab Challenge. While speaking at a presser, he first apologized to everyone whose congratulatory texts - for his performance at the Oak Hill Country Club - he couldn't reply to.

As quoted by Sports Illustrated, he said:

"There's a lot going on, and I really apologize to all my friends and fans and PGA members out there that have texted me. I'm sorry I haven't gotten back to you. I literally scroll and scroll and scroll, and it's never ending."

When asked about what has been the biggest surprise that he received after his performance at the PGA Championship, Michael Block revealed that he had received a text from the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan. He said:

"I mean, getting a text from Michael Jordan today ... I'm a big Jordan guy my whole life. I was a little kid in Iowa saving 100 bucks for a pair of Jordans back in the day. Pretty darn cool, to say the least."

Michael Block shared that Michael Jordan congratulated him on his amazing golfing at the PGA Championship and wrote about why he loves the game of Golf so much.