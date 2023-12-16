When will Nelly and Petr Korda tee off at the PNC Championship 2023 on Saturday? Tee times and pairings explored

The 2023 PNC Championship is set to commence its first round at the esteemed Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando this Saturday, where 20 professional golfers team up with their family members.

The Korda family, led by Petr Korda, is scheduled to start their round at 8:09 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tee No.1. They finished T5 last year, five strokes behind the winners, Team Singh. Additionally, Team Stricker, featuring Steve Stricker and his daughter, Izzi, will also tee off at the same time, creating an intriguing pairing that promises captivating golf action.

The PNC Championship 2023 boasts a substantial $1.085 million purse prize, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition. The winning team will walk away with $200,000, while even the team at the bottom of the leaderboard will take home a respectable $40,000.

PNC Championship Saturday tee times are as follows (All times ET)

Tee No.1:

7:30 a.m. – Team Langer and Team Cink

7:43 a.m. – Team Sorenstam and Team Harrington

7:56 a.m. – Team Singh and Team Goosen

8:09 a.m. – Team Korda and Team Stricker

8:22 a.m. – Team Woods and Team Thomas

Tee No. 10:

7:30 a.m. – Team O’Meara and Team Kuchar

7:43 a.m. – Team Leonard and Team Faldo

7:56 a.m. – Team Trevino and Team Lehman

8:09 a.m. – Team Price and Team Furyk

8:22 a.m. – Team Duval and Team Daly

The PNC Championship faces a twist this year due to impending bad weather in Orlando. To accommodate the forecasted conditions, Round 1 on Saturday will commence with split tees starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. This modification ensures that the event progresses smoothly despite the challenging weather conditions.

How to catch the live action on Saturday?

Peacock will be the go-to platform to catch the live action of Saturday's opening round of the PNC Championship 2023. Starting its exclusive coverage at 8:15 a.m. ET. The excitement continues with the "Golf Central" on the Golf Channel at 1:30 p.m., providing in-depth analysis and highlights.

NBC will then take the reins with tape-delayed coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. The seamless transition between Peacock and NBC ensures that viewers won't miss a moment of the gripping golf tournament.