When will Patrick Cantlay tee off on Friday at The Genesis Invitational 2024? Day 1 leader’s tee time explored

Patrick Cantlay took the early lead at The Genesis Invitational on Thursday. The 31-year-old American carded posted an excellent 7-under 64 to lead the rest of the field after 18 holes. The 8x PGA Tour winner recorded eight birdies and one bogey to rise to the top at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

Cantlay will resume his Genesis Invitational outing on Friday, February 16 at 2:42 pm. Much like in round 1, Tom Kim and Jordan Spieth will join him on the first tee. The trio will follow the grouping of Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland and Sam Burns.

Meanwhile, Cantlay’s group will be followed by fan favorite trio of Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland and Justin Thomas at 2:54 pm.

The World No.7 golfer birdied eight of his first 14 holes in the opening round. He made birdie putts of 15 feet at No. 6, 26 feet at No. 8 and 28 feet at 14. Notably, Cantlay, who finished T11 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, now has three 64s in his last four starts.

It is pertinent to note that Patrick Cantlay wasn’t an outright favorite at The Genesis Invitational’s start. According to SportsLine, the California native came into the weekend with 20-1 odds. He sat alongside Ludvig Aberg on the odds list behind the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa.

With the early lead under his belt, it’ll be interesting to see how the PGA Tour star fares in the second round.

The Genesis Invitational 2024 Friday tee times

Listed below are the complete round 2 tee times for the PGA Tour event (All times ET):

1st tee

10:20 am - Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray

10:32 am - Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder

10:44 am - Luke List, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Yu

10:56 am - Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd

11:08 am - Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

11:20 am - Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam

11:32 am - Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers

11:44 am - Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole

12:01 pm - Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

12:13 pm - Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

12:25 pm - Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

12:27 pm - Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery

12:49 pm - Nicolai Hojgaard, Chase Johnson

1:01 pm - Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin

1:13 pm - Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

1:25 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

1:42 pm - Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English

1:54 pm - Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, J.T. Poston

2:06 pm - Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy

2:18 pm - Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young

2:30 pm - Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

2:42 pm - Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

2:54 pm - Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland

3:06 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Round 3 tee times for The Genesis Invitational will be updated after Friday’s round 2 play.