When will Rickie Fowler play next?

Rickie Fowler is one of the popular names who missed the chance to walk down Magnolia Lane this year. The PGA Tour professional did not qualify for the prestigious 2025 Masters Tournament.

Fowler has not yet secured a top-10 position in any of the golf tournaments he has played in this year. In his eight starts, he has withdrawn once. After his performance at Valero Texas Open, Fowler reached the 110th spot on the Official World Golf Rankings leaderboard.

Since he is not a past champion at Augusta National, Fowler also couldn't qualify to make a run for the green jacket under that category. For the fans who might be wondering where he will be playing next, Fowler's most followed fanpage has an answer. He is set to compete at the 2025 RBC Heritage.

"Rickie lS in the field for the @rbcheritage next week! ✅️ In via sponsor exemption"

Fowler is set to compete next week / source: @rickie_tracker on Instagram

This news was confirmed officially by the PGA Tour. Rickie Fowler's participation does not fall under the top 50 Fedex Cup category, the Masters Tournament exemption or the Aon Swing 5 through Valero Texas Open. In the sponsor's exemption category, Fowler earns entry into 2025 RBC Heritage alongside Jordan Spieth and Mackenzie Hughes.

The fifth signature event on PGA Tour will commence from April 17 at Harbour Town Golf Links. Last year, Rickie Fowler tied for the 18th spot on the RBC Heritage leaderboard. Fowler scored a total 16 birdies throughout the four rounds, including four consecutive ones in the back nine.

The Californian professional scored back-to-back four birdies on the par-4 12th, par-4 13th, par-3 14th, and the par-5 15th hole. After four rounds, Rickie Fowler finished this signature PGA Tour event last year with just 5 bogeys, scoring 9 under par. He earned $220,100 from the event.

Rickie Fowler's performance in the 2025 Valero Texas Open

Rickie Fowler during Valero Texas Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

Before he steps into the field at Harbour Town Golf Links next week, Rickie Fowler played at the 2025 Valero Texas Open.

At TPC San Antonio, the six-time PGA Tour winner started his performance with a bogey on the first hole. The Californian scored three more bogeys, including two consecutive ones on the par-5 14th and par-4 15th holes, finishing the round with 75 (+3).

Fowler had a promising round 2 at AT&T Oaks Course. He scored back-to-back birdies twice on the front nine. While playing the back nine, Fowler scored four more birdies. With only one birdie on the 16th hole, he finished his second round with 65 (-7). In the next round, Fowler bogeyed twice on the front nine.

While playing on the back nine, he bogeyed on the 16th hole. With just two birdies throughout round 3, Fowler reached a round total of 73 (1+). In the final round at Valero Texas Open, he scored one birdie and bogeyed four times, including back-to-back two bogeys on the par-4 12th and par-13th holes.

Fowler finished the 2025 Valero Texas Open at T18. He scored a total 288, earning $62,225 from this PGA Tour event.

