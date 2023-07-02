When will Rickie Fowler tee off at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023? Golfer’s Sunday tee time explored 

Rickie Fowler, a superb golfer noted for his distinctive flair for the game, will play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 on Sunday. Fowler's tee time for the third round is 8:55 a.m., and he will be teamed with Adam Hadwin and Taylor Pendrith.

Fans will closely monitor Rickie Fowler's performance to see whether he can sustain his excellent form throughout the day as he seeks to secure a victory and add another remarkable milestone to his career.

The tee times for the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 have been released, with players starting from the 1st and 10th tees. Starting from the first tee, groups will tee off as early as 6:45 a.m., led by professionals such as Sam Ryder, MJ Daffue, and Callum Tarren.

Rickie Fowler's group will begin their round at 8:55 a.m., a key point in the tournament as they compete for the championship.

Golfers including Andrew Landry, Kelly Kraft, and Davis Thompson will start their final round at 6:45 a.m. for those starting from the 10th tee. Players like Henrik Norlander, Kyle Westmoreland, and Sam Stevens will tee off at 8:45 a.m. as the morning develops.

In order to win, players will seek to make their presence known and climb the scoreboard.

Rickie Fowler leads the Rocket Mortgage Classis 2023 after Round 3

Rickie Fowler has taken the lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023, demonstrating his incredible return.

Fowler's total score of -20, boosted by his great performance in Round 3, puts him in a solid position moving into the final round.

This is a fantastic continuation of his recent success, as he has routinely produced excellent scores, including five rounds of 65 or above in the last three competitions.

Rocket Mortgage Classic tee times for Sunday(All time ET)

1st tee

6:45 am - Sam Ryder, MJ Daffue, Callum Tarren

6:55 am - Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin, Max Homa

7:05 am - S.Y. Noh, Chad Ramey, Brett Stegmaier

7:15 am - J.J. Spaun, Russell Knox, Trevor Cone

7:25 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett

7:35 am - Ryan Palmer, Kyle Reifers, Keegan Bradley

7:45 am - Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Vince Whaley

7:55 am - Cam Davis, Chez Reavie, Zecheng Dou

8:05 am - Adam Schenk, Alex Noren, Troy Merritt

8:15 am - Nicolai Hojgaard, Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk

8:25 am - Taylor Moore, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

8:35 am - Dylan Wu, Collin Morikawa, Justin Lower

8:45 am - Peter Kuest, Aaron Rai, Carl Yuan

8:55 am - Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

10th tee

6:45 am - Andrew Landry, Kelly Kraft, Davis Thompson

6:55 am - Harry Higgs, Chesson Hadley, Alex Smalley

7:05 am - Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:15 am - Kevin Tway, Chase Johnson, Brice Garnett

7:25 am - Zach Johnson, Greyson Sigg, Garrick Higgo

7:35 am - Nate Lashley, Luke Donald, Brendon Todd

7:45 am - Vincent Norrman, Matthias Schwab, S.H. Kim

7:55 am - Will Gordon, Scott Stallings, Adam Svensson

8:05 am - Hank Lebioda, Ryan Moore, Charley Hoffman

8:15 am - Robert Streb, Martin Laird, Justin Suh

8:25 am - Sepp Straka, Nick Watney, Davis Riley

8:35 am - Robby Shelton, Ryan Gerard, Ryan Brehm

8:45 am - Henrik Norlander, Kyle Westmoreland, Sam Stevens

8:55 am - Matt Wallace, Paul Haley II, Danny Willett

Rocket Mortgage Classic final leaderboard will be updated after Sunday's play.

