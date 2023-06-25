When will Rickie Fowler tee off at the Travelers Championship 2023? Golfer's final round tee times explored

Rickie Fowler's incredible performance at the 2023 Travelers Championship continues to astound fans. After making history by shooting the lowest score in the US Open, Fowler flew to Cromwell for the PGA Tour event and is placed fourth after 54 holes. With a score of -15, he tied with the opening-round leader, Denny McCarthy, and former World No. 1 Adam Scott.

The final round of the 2023 Travelers Championship will begin on Sunday, June 25. Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay will begin the fourth round at 1:45 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, Ryan Blaum will take the first shot of the day at 8:10 a.m. ET, followed by Cameron Young and Andrew Landry at 8:15 a.m. ET.

The following are the Sunday tee times for the 2023 Travelers Championship:

8:10 a.m.: Ryan Blaum

8:15 a.m.: Cameron Young, Andrew Landry

8:25 a.m.: Russell Knox, Davis Riley

8:35 a.m.: Cam Davis, Brett Stegmaier

8:45 a.m.: Justin Suh, Andrew Svoboda

8:55 a.m.: Harry Hall, Webb Simpson

9:05 a.m.: Tom Kim, Harris English

9:20 a.m.: Zecheng Dou, David Lipsky

9:30 a.m.: Kelly Kraft, Sepp Straka

9:40 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Ben Martin

9:50 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Kevin Tway

10 a.m.: Luke List, Kevin Yu

10:10 a.m.: Russell Henley, Tom Hoge

10:20 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Stephan Jaeger

10:35 a.m.: Chad Ramey, Eric Cole

10:45 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala

10:55 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark

11:05 a.m.: Kyle Reifers, Gary Woodland

11:15 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Chesson Hadley

11:25 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Emiliano Grillo

11:35 a.m.: Jason Day, Ryan Palmer

11:50 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Tony Finau

12 p.m.: Carson Young, Doug Ghim

12:10 p.m.: Callum Tarren, Greyson Sigg

12:20 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im

12:30 p.m.: Zac Blair, Michael Kim

12:40 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Rory Mcllroy

12:50 p.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Lucas Herbert

1:05 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Corey Conners

1:15 p.m.: Alex Smalley, Brian Harman

1:25 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler

1:35 p.m.: Adam Scott, Denny McCarthy

1:45 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler

1:55 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Chez Reavie

*All times ET

Rickie Fowler's performance at the 2023 Travelers Championship

Rickie Fowler had a slow start to the 2023 Travelers Championship. He made two bogeys, a double bogey and two aces in the first 18 holes of the tournament.

Fowler finished with a score of 65 after making seven birdies and two bogeys in the second round. On Saturday, June 24, he shot a bogey-free round with eight birdies and an eagle to finish with a score of 60, two strokes lower than his US Open mark.

Rickie Fowler at the 2023 Travelers Championship - Round Three (Image via Getty)

Following the completion of the third round of the Travelers Championship, Keegan Bradley sits atop the leaderboard with a -21.

Chez Reavie finished second, one stroke behind the Saturday round leader. Reavie finished with a 63 after making eight birdies and one bogey in the third round of the PGA Tour event. Patrick Cantlay finished third with a score of 61.

Poll : 0 votes