When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the 2023 BMW Championship? Golfer’s tee times and pairing explored

Rory McIlroy is headed for the next playoff event, the 2023 BMW Championship, which commences on Thursday, August 17. The defending champion currently stands in third position with 2,954 points in the FedEx Cup rankings.

He is paired with the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover and they will tee off at 11:10 AM ET in the first round.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is paired with World No. 3 Jon Rahm and will tee off at 1:38 PM in the Olympia Fields North Course.

The 2023 BMW Championship has a 156-player field, which will compete for a $20 million prize pool and quadrupled FedEx Cup points.

How did Rory McIlroy perform in the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

In the first playoff event, McIlroy finished tied for three on the leaderboard with Tommy Fleetwood and earned $1,160,000 each.

The Northern Irish golfer started his 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship campaign with a 3 under 67 opening round, which included an eagle, four birdies, and three bogeys.

In the second round, he started as T15 ranked golfer on the leaderboard. McIlroy shot a round of 4 under 66, carding four birdies and a bogey. This took him a T8 position on the table.

Later on Saturday, Mcllroy carded a 2 under 68 in the third round, with six birdies and four bogeys. This helped him jump a little up on the leaderboard to the T6 position.

The final round on Sunday was his best out of four. Rory McIlroy shot a bogey-les 5 under 65 carding five birdies to finish on the T3 rank on the final leaderboard.

Tee times and pairing for the 2023 BMW Championship

9:26 AM - Brendon Todd, JT Poston

9:37 AM - Adam Svensson, Matthew Fitzpatrick

9:48 AM - Adam Hadwin, Byeong-Hun An

9:59 AM - Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose

10:10 AM - Jordan Spieth, Sung-Jae Im

10:21 AM - Sepp Straka, Emiliano Grillo

10:32 AM - Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk

10:43 AM - Russell Henley, Nick Taylor

10:54 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

11:10 AM - Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover

11:21 AM - Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

11:32 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge

11:43 AM - Cameron Davis, Cameron Young

11:54 AM - Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam

12:05 PM - Lee Hodges, Seamus Power

12:16 PM - Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy

12:27 PM - Sam Burns, Chris Kirk

12:43 PM - Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners

12:54 PM - Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

1:05 PM - Si Woo Kim, Joohyung Kim

1:16 PM - Tony Finau, Taylor Moore

1:27 PM - Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland

1:38 PM - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

1:49 PM - Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley

2:00 PM - Patrick Rodgers, Harris English

Other news and details about the 2023 BMW Championship will be updated as the tournament progresses.