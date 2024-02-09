When will Round 1 of 2024 WM Phoenix Open resume? Revised tee times explored

The first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open had to be suspended, initially due to inclement weather, later because of darkness and lingering frost. For this reason, the round will resume this Friday, February 9, and the official resume time is now available.

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open will resume at 09:00 am local time (11:00 am Eastern Time). At that time, the 66 players who failed to finish their round will start from the respective places where they were at the time of the suspension.

Expand Tweet

In that group is the defending champion and main favorite for the title, Scottie Scheffler. The Texan will start on the 7th green, accompanied by Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama.

Another favorite, Justin Thomas, will start on the 6th fairway, in a group completed by Adam Scott and Cameron Young. The current second best placed on the leaderboard, Andrew Novak, will start from the 1st tee (tenth of the round for him).

Last year's runner up, Nick Taylor, was T5 at the time the first round of the WM Phoenix Open was stopped. The Canadian will start on the 16th tee (seventh of the round for him).

It is not uncommon for the first round of the event to be suspended due to both rain and darkness. In fact, this has happened during each of the last three editions.

What happened during the first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open?

The first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open had to be suspended shortly after noon (local time) due to inclement weather. It resumed at 4:00 pm (6:00 pm, Eastern Time), but had to be suspended again just over two hours later, this time due to darkness.

The tournament was postponed again this Friday morning due to lingering frost on the Stadium Course at the TPC Scottsdale.

Sahith Theegala was leading the leaderboard at the time of the suspension, with a score of six under. His performance included seven birdies and one bogey. The second place is temporarily occupied by Andrew Novak, one stroke behind, but with nine holes to play.