When will Sam Burns tee off on Saturday at The American Express 2024? Day 2 leader's tee time explored

Sam Burns carded a career-best 61 on Friday at The American Express 2024. He sits 17-under with a one-stroke lead over Michael Kim through 36 holes. Burns will return on Saturday for the second round. He will tee off alongside Erik Barnes at the PGA West – Stadium Course at 1:31 pm.

Burns had a strong round 2 outing. The 27-year-old golfer, who shot a 60 on Tuesday in a pre-tournament warmup at The Madison Club, nearly replicated it at the PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course in the second round. Burns recorded the longest streak of birdies of his career, four consecutive holes (Nos. 13-16). This set him up with a chance to record 59.

Expand Tweet

This would’ve been the first time shooting a sub-60 for Burns. However, he missed a 30-footer for birdie on the par-3 17th and managed only a par. The PGA Tour star posted a 61, surpassing his earlier best round of 62 from the 2023 BMW Championship.

Expand Tweet

Having come off the back of a T33 finish at The Sentry, it’ll be interesting to see if Burns can hold on to his single-shot lead on Saturday.

The American Express 2024 Round 3 tee times

Day 3 of The American Express 2024 will tee off at 11:30 am ET with Dylan Wu and Robby Shelton taking the first tee at the La Quinta Country Club course.

Listed below are the Saturday tee times for The American Express 2024:

American Express Round 3: La Quinta Country Club

1st tee

11:30 am - Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton

11:41 am - David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu

11:52 am - Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett

12:03 pm - Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda

12:14 pm - Zac Blair, David Lipsky

12:25 pm - Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor

12:36 pm - Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski

12:47 pm - Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren

12:58 pm - Davis Riley, Matt Wallace

1:09 pm - Jimmy Stranger, Blaine Hale Jr.

1:20 pm - Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid

1:31 pm - Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry

1:42 pm - Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith

10th tee

11:30 am - Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith

11:41 am - Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen

11:52 am - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

12:03 pm - Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim

12:14 pm - Justin Lower, Alex Smalley

12:25 pm - Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee

12:36 pm - Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap

12:47 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat

12:58 pm - Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ

1:09 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey

1:20 pm - Troy Merritt, Josh Teater

1:31 pm - Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis

1:42 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon

American Express Round 3: PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament

1st tee

11:30 am - Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry

11:41 am - Eric Cole, Adam Schenk

11:52 am - Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas

12:03 pm - Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe

12:14 pm - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger

12:25 pm - J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray

12:36 pm - Norman Xiong, Michael Block

12:47 pm - Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley

12:58 pm - Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges

1:09 pm - Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott

1:20 pm - Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati

1:31 pm - Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

1:42 pm - Sami Valimaki, David Skinns

10th tee

11:30 am - Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim

11:41 am - Ben Martin, Beau Hossler

11:52 am - Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire

12:03 pm - Nate Lashley, Carson Young

12:14 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber

12:25 pm - J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas

12:36 pm - Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips

12:47 pm - Harry Hall, Sam Stevens

12:58 pm - Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey

1:09 pm - Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin

1:20 pm - S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander

1:31 pm - Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin

1:42 pm - James Hahn, Nicholas Lindheim

American Express Round 3: PGA West – Stadium Course

1st tee

11:30 am - Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh

11:41 am - Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker

11:52 am - Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark

12:03 pm - Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre

12:14 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria

12:25 pm - Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

12:36 pm - Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman

12:47 pm - Adam Long, Ryan Palmer

12:58 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

1:09 pm - Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont De Chassart

1:20 pm - Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson

1:31 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

1:42 pm - Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune

10th tee

11:30 am - Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy

11:41 am - Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor

11:52 am - Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

12:03 pm - Brandon Wu, Will Gordon

12:14 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren

12:25 pm - Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee

12:36 pm - Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork

12:47 pm - Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman

12:58 pm - Shane Lowry, Jason Day

1:09 pm - Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman

1:20 pm - Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley

1:31 pm - Sam Burns, Erik Barnes

1:42 pm - Parker Coody, John Pak

Sunday tee times for the PGA Tour's The American Express 2024 will be updated after round 3.