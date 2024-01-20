When will Sam Burns tee off on Saturday at The American Express 2024? Day 2 leader's tee time explored

Sam Burns carded a career-best 61 on Friday at The American Express 2024. He sits 17-under with a one-stroke lead over Michael Kim through 36 holes. Burns will return on Saturday for the second round. He will tee off alongside Erik Barnes at the PGA West – Stadium Course at 1:31 pm.
Burns had a strong round 2 outing. The 27-year-old golfer, who shot a 60 on Tuesday in a pre-tournament warmup at The Madison Club, nearly replicated it at the PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course in the second round. Burns recorded the longest streak of birdies of his career, four consecutive holes (Nos. 13-16). This set him up with a chance to record 59.
This would’ve been the first time shooting a sub-60 for Burns. However, he missed a 30-footer for birdie on the par-3 17th and managed only a par. The PGA Tour star posted a 61, surpassing his earlier best round of 62 from the 2023 BMW Championship.
Having come off the back of a T33 finish at The Sentry, it’ll be interesting to see if Burns can hold on to his single-shot lead on Saturday.
The American Express 2024 Round 3 tee times
Day 3 of The American Express 2024 will tee off at 11:30 am ET with Dylan Wu and Robby Shelton taking the first tee at the La Quinta Country Club course.
Listed below are the Saturday tee times for The American Express 2024:
American Express Round 3: La Quinta Country Club
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton
- 11:41 am - David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu
- 11:52 am - Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett
- 12:03 pm - Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda
- 12:14 pm - Zac Blair, David Lipsky
- 12:25 pm - Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor
- 12:36 pm - Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski
- 12:47 pm - Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren
- 12:58 pm - Davis Riley, Matt Wallace
- 1:09 pm - Jimmy Stranger, Blaine Hale Jr.
- 1:20 pm - Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid
- 1:31 pm - Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry
- 1:42 pm - Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith
- 11:41 am - Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen
- 11:52 am - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:03 pm - Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim
- 12:14 pm - Justin Lower, Alex Smalley
- 12:25 pm - Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
- 12:36 pm - Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap
- 12:47 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat
- 12:58 pm - Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ
- 1:09 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey
- 1:20 pm - Troy Merritt, Josh Teater
- 1:31 pm - Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis
- 1:42 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon
American Express Round 3: PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry
- 11:41 am - Eric Cole, Adam Schenk
- 11:52 am - Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas
- 12:03 pm - Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe
- 12:14 pm - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
- 12:25 pm - J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray
- 12:36 pm - Norman Xiong, Michael Block
- 12:47 pm - Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley
- 12:58 pm - Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges
- 1:09 pm - Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott
- 1:20 pm - Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati
- 1:31 pm - Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
- 1:42 pm - Sami Valimaki, David Skinns
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim
- 11:41 am - Ben Martin, Beau Hossler
- 11:52 am - Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire
- 12:03 pm - Nate Lashley, Carson Young
- 12:14 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber
- 12:25 pm - J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12:36 pm - Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips
- 12:47 pm - Harry Hall, Sam Stevens
- 12:58 pm - Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey
- 1:09 pm - Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin
- 1:20 pm - S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
- 1:31 pm - Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin
- 1:42 pm - James Hahn, Nicholas Lindheim
American Express Round 3: PGA West – Stadium Course
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh
- 11:41 am - Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker
- 11:52 am - Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark
- 12:03 pm - Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:14 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria
- 12:25 pm - Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
- 12:36 pm - Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12:47 pm - Adam Long, Ryan Palmer
- 12:58 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
- 1:09 pm - Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont De Chassart
- 1:20 pm - Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
- 1:31 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:42 pm - Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
- 11:41 am - Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor
- 11:52 am - Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
- 12:03 pm - Brandon Wu, Will Gordon
- 12:14 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren
- 12:25 pm - Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee
- 12:36 pm - Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork
- 12:47 pm - Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman
- 12:58 pm - Shane Lowry, Jason Day
- 1:09 pm - Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman
- 1:20 pm - Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley
- 1:31 pm - Sam Burns, Erik Barnes
- 1:42 pm - Parker Coody, John Pak
Sunday tee times for the PGA Tour's The American Express 2024 will be updated after round 3.