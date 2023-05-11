When will Scottie Scheffler tee off in the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson? Golfer's Thursday tee time explored

Scottie Scheffler, who hails from Texas, is having a career year and has won two designated events, earning him $7.2 million. He was briefly the No. 1 ranked player, but Jon Rahm has surpassed him lately, particularly at The Masters, where Scheffler finished T10 and Rahm won the tournament.

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament begins on Thursday, May 11, with the first round taking place in Texas. The featured grouping for the first round includes Scottie Scheffler, who is hoping to gain some momentum heading into next week's PGA Championship.

Scottie Scheffler's Thursday tee time

Scottie Scheffler's Thursday tee time is 1:44 pm ET, and he will be playing alongside Jason Day and defending champion K.H. Lee. Fans can stream the first round via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 7:45 am ET or watch the action on Golf Channel, which will start broadcasting at 4 pm ET.

Complete Round 1 tee times for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson have been released, with the first group teeing off at 7:50 am ET. There are a total of 27 groups, and each group includes three players. Fans can view the complete list of Round 1 tee times at the bottom of the original article on Golf.com.

Scheffler's goals for the AT&T Byron Nelson

Scheffler has been taking some time off following his performance at the RBC Heritage, and he is eager to get back into action in his home state. The AT&T Byron Nelson is a significant tournament for Scheffler, who is hoping to build some momentum for next week's PGA Championship. The tournament has a total purse of $8 million, with $1.44 million going to the winner.

Scottie Scheffler's goals for the tournament are to perform well, get into contention, and hopefully, win the tournament. He is also looking to fine-tune his game, specifically his putting. In an interview with Golf Digest, Scheffler mentioned that he had been working on his putting during his time off and that he was looking forward to testing his skills on the greens at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Scheffler's career in golf

Scottie Scheffler was born on June 21, 1996, in Ridgewood, New Jersey. He grew up in Texas and attended Highland Park High School, where he was a standout golfer. He went on to play college golf at the University of Texas at Austin and turned professional in 2018.

Scottie Scheffler has had a successful career in golf so far, with two wins on the PGA Tour, both at designated events. He won the 2019 Evans Scholars Invitational and the 2020 Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational. He has also had several top-10 finishes, including at the U.S. Open and The Masters.

Scottie Scheffler is a rising star in the world of golf, and he is hoping to add another win to his resume at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson. He will tee off on Thursday at 1:44 pm ET al alongside Jason Day and defending champion K.H. Lee. Fans can watch the tournament on Golf Channel or stream it via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+. The tournament is a significant event for Scheffler, who is hoping to build momentum for next week's PGA Championship while fine-tuning his putting skills.

