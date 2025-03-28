When will Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 resume after suspension? Schedule change explored

The opening round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 was forced to stop on Thursday, March 27, due to darkness. The remaining players will resume their play on Friday before starting the second round.

The Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 started on Thursday at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, but the weather played spoilsport. The overcast conditions resulted in tee time delays, and later, all the players failed to finish before the darkness.

Following the Day 1 action, the PGA Tour announced that the rest of the players will continue the opening round on Friday, March 28, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The second round will resume as scheduled at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Here are the players yet to finish their opening round:

Taylor Dickson (through 15 holes): -3

Pierceson Coody (through 15 holes): -2

Danny Walker (through 15 holes): +4

Hayden Springer (through 16 holes): -1

Anders Albertson (through 16 holes): E

Jeremy Paul (through 16 holes): E

Isaiah Salinda (through 16 holes): E

Kyle Westmoreland (through 16 holes): +3

Wilson Furr (through 16 holes): +3

John Pak (through 16 holes): +3

Charlie Reiter (through 16 holes): +4

Matteo Manassero (through 17 holes): -2

Thomas Rosenmueller (through 17 holes): E

Kaito Onishi (through 17 holes): +1

Noah Kent (a) (through 17 holes): +4

Paul Waring (through 17 holes): +5

Four players take the lead in the rain-affected opening day of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025

Amid tricky weather conditions at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 opener, Alejandro Tosti, Ryan Gerard, Keith Mitchell, and Taylor Pendrith took a joint one-shot lead after shooting 5-under.

Tosti was the only player among the four leaders to have a bogey-free day at Memorial Park. Gerard was all set for the solo lead at 7-under before making back-to-back bogeys on the final two holes. Similarly, Pendrith also fumbled on the 18th with a bogey.

On the contrary, Mitchell started his Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 week with two bogeys and a birdie in his first four holes. However, he picked up four birdies and an eagle on the remaining holes to finish as a joint leader.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 (top 18 and ties):

T1 Alejandro Tosti (-5)

T1 Ryan Gerard (-5)

T1 Keith Mitchell (-5)

T1 Taylor Pendrith (-5)

T5 Trey Mullinax (-4)

T5 Mac Meissner (-4)

T5 Min Woo Lee (-4)

T5 Sam Ryder (-4)

T5 Victor Perez (-4)

T5 Rasmus Højgaard (-4)

T5 Eric Cole (-4)

T5 Jackson Suber (-4)

T13 Ryo Hisatsune (-3)

T13 Jesper Svensson (-3)

T13 Scottie Scheffler (-3)

T13 Adam Svensson (-3)

T13 Taylor Dickson (-3)

T18 Kurt Kitayama (-2)

T18 Jake Knapp (-2)

T18 Lee Hodges (-2)

T18 Karl Vilips (-2)

T18 Emiliano Grillo (-2)

T18 Ryan Fox (-2)

T18 Harry Hall (-2)

T18 Matthew Riedel (-2)

T18 Derek Bard (-2)

T18 Takumi Kanaya (-2)

T18 William Mouw (-2)

T18 Max McGreevy (-2)

T18 Chad Ramey (-2)

T18 Aldrich Potgieter (-2)

T18 Davis Riley (-2)

T18 Sungjae Im (-2)

T18 Matteo Manassero (-2)

T18 Pierceson Coody (-2)

