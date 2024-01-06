When will Tyrrell Hatton tee off on Saturday at The Sentry 2024? Round 3 tee time and pairing explored

Tyrrell Hatton will tee off for the third round of The Sentry on Saturday, January 6, with tournament second-round leader Scottie Scheffler at 2:45 p.m. ET. He will start his game in a group with Brendon Todd and Scheffler on the first hole of the Kapalua Plantation Golf Course.

The Sentry started with its inaugural round on Thursday and completed two rounds, with the final to take place on Sunday, January 7. Golfers will tee off for the third round on Saturday at 12:57 p.m. ET, with Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston, and Tom Hoge teeing off on the first tee hole and Erik Van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, and Max Homa teeing off on the tenth hole.

The open-round leader, Sahith Theegala, will start his game in a group with Akshay Bhatia and Jordan Spieth at 2:09 p.m. ET on the first hole, while Matt Fitzpatrick, Byeong Hun An, and Collin Morikawa tee off at 2:21 p.m. ET, followed by Viktor Hovland, Chris Kirk, and Sungjae Im, who will tee off at 2:33 p.m. ET on the first hole

Here are the tee times of the third round of The Sentry 2024 (all-time in ET):

1st tee

12:57 pm - Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge

1:09 pm - Camilo Villegas, Eric Cole, Taylor Moore

1:21 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Adam Hadwin, Tony Finau

1:33 pm - Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

1:45 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Adam Schenk, Jason Day

1:57 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka, Brian Harman

2:09 pm - Jordan Spieth, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

2:21 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Byeong Hun An, Collin Morikawa

2:33 pm - Viktor Hovland, Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im

2:45 pm - Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler

10th tee

12:57 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, Max Homa

1:09 pm - Luke List, Lee Hodges, Sam Burns

1:21 pm - Matt Wallace, Rickie Fowler, Harris English

1:33 pm - Adam Svensson, Lucas Glover, Nick Taylor

1:45 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Hardy, Tom Kim

1:57 pm - Wyndham Clark, Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley

2:09 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Denny McCarthy, Hideki Matsuyama

2:21 pm - Davis Riley, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

2:33 pm - Cam Davis, Seamus Power, Russell Henley

2:45 pm - Andrew Putnam, Vincent Norrman

Tyrrell Hatton's performance at The Sentry 2024

Tyrell Hatton was pretty impressive with his game on Friday, January 5, at The Sentry 2024. After having a slow start to his game in the opening round of the tournament when he played a round of 69, Hatton jumped 23 positions on Friday to take the second position on the leaderboard in a tie with Brendon Todd and Sungjae Im.

Hatton carded ten birdies in the second round, along with an eagle, to score 11-under-62. In the first round, he made five birdies along with one bogey to score 4-under 69.

Scottie Scheffler topped the leaderboard with a total score of under 16. He played two rounds of 66 and 64.