When will Xander Schauffele tee off in the final round of The Sentry 2024? Golfer’s tee times and pairings explored

Xander Schauffele is presently in Maui, Hawaii, vying for a victory at The Sentry 2024. The American professional golfer currently holds the T3 position on the scoreboard after the third round.

Following an impressive 8-under-par score on the third day of the event, the 30-year-old golfer is set to play the fourth and final round today, January 7, at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Xander Schauffele will be joined by the current leader of the event, Chris Kirk, and the second-position holder, Akshay Bhatia, in the final groupings.

On Saturday, January 6, Chris Kirk delivered a remarkable 7-under 66, securing the top spot on the scoreboard. Meanwhile, Akshay Bhatia put up a strong fight, claiming the second solo position, trailing Kirk by just one stroke.

Fans have the option to catch the TV coverage of Xander Schauffele and other players' golf action on NBC from 4-6 p.m. ET or on Golf Channel from 6-8 p.m ET. Additionally, they can tune in to Sirius XM from 3-8 p.m. ET to listen to the event.

A sneak peek into the final pairings of players including Xander Schauffele at The Sentry 2024

The final round is set to commence at 12:57 p.m. ET, with Erik van Rooyen, Taylor Moore, and Tony Finau initiating the round from Tee No. 1. Meanwhile, Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, and Adam Svensson will tee off from Tee No. 10.

Here is the final pairing list of players at the Sentry 2024 :

Tee No. 1 (All times are in ET)

12:57 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Taylor Moore, Tony Finau

1:09 p.m. – Sam Burns, Luke List, Si Woo Kim

1:21 p.m. – Brendon Todd, Nico Echavarria, Eric Cole

1:33 p.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland

1:45 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Adam Schenk

1:57 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Sepp Straka, Brian Harman

2:09 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa

2:21 p.m. – Jason Day, Sahith Theegala, Scottie Scheffler

2:33 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

2:45 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Akshay Bhatia, Xander Schauffele

Tee No. 10 (All times are in ET)

12:57 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson

1:09 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Tom Hoge, Kurt Kitayama

1:21 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes

1:33 p.m. – Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood, Camilo Villegas

1:45 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Denny McCarthy, Nick Taylor

1:57 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim

2:09 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Nick Hardy, Russell Henley

2:21 p.m. – Seamus Power, Lee Hodges, Hideki Matsuyama

2:33 p.m. – Cam Davis, Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg

2:45 p.m. – Davis Riley, Vincent Norrman