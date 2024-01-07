Who is leading The Sentry 2024 after Day 3? Round 3 leaderboard explored

Chris Kirk sits at the top of the leaderboard of The Sentry 2024 following the third round of the tournament with a score of under 21. The American golfer played a round of 66 on Saturday, January 6, and jumped four points on the leaderboard. He played three rounds of 67, 65, and 66 to top the scoreboard and take a one-stroke lead over Akshay Bhatia.

The second-round leader, Scottie Scheffler, slipped down five positions on the leaderboard to settle for a score of under 18. Tyrrell Hatton, who was placed second on Friday after an outstanding second round, found it difficult to maintain his composure in the third round and fell twelve spots to end up in T14.

After shooting 65 on Saturday, Xander Schauffele leaped up 17 spots to share third place with Jordan Spieth and Byeong Hun An. Harris English tied for sixth place with Jason Day, open-round leader Sahith Theegala, and second-round leader Scottie Scheffler after scoring 64.

Collin Morikawa tied up with JT Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Patrick Cantlay in 10th place.

The Sentry 2024 round 3 leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard of the third round of The Sentry 2024:

1 Chris Kirk: -21

2 Akshay Bhatia: -20

T3 Xander Schauffele: -19

T3 Jordan Spieth: -19

T3 Byeong Hun An: -19

T6 Harris English: -18

T6 Jason Day: -18

T6 Sahith Theegala: -18

T6 Scottie Scheffler: -18

T10 J.T. Poston: -17

T10 Patrick Cantlay: -17

T10 Matt Fitzpatrick: -17

T10 Collin Morikawa: -17

T14 Brian Harman: -16

T14 Sepp Straka: -16

T14 Tyrrell Hatton: -16

T17 Max Homa: -15

T17 Adam Schenk: -15

T17 Patrick Rodgers: -15

T17 Viktor Hovland: -15

T17 Brendon Todd: -15

T17 Sungjae Im: -15

T23 Nico Echavarria: -14

T23 Sam Burns: -14

T23 Luke List: -14

T23 Eric Cole: -14

T27 Lucas Glover: -13

T27 Adam Svensson: -13

T27 Erik van Rooyen: -13

T27 Taylor Moore: -13

T27 Si Woo Kim: -13

T27 Adam Hadwin: -13

T27 Tony Finau: -13

T27 Emiliano Grillo: -13

T35 Corey Conners: -12

T35 Matt Wallace: -12

T35 Kurt Kitayama: -12

T35 Tom Hoge: -12

39 Mackenzie Hughes: -11

T40 Tommy Fleetwood: -10

T40 Cameron Young: -10

T42 Wyndham Clark: -9

T42 Denny McCarthy: -9

T42 Camilo Villegas: -9

T45 Keegan Bradley: -8

T45 Nick Taylor: -8

T47 Andrew Putnam: -7

T47 Tom Kim: -7

T47 Rickie Fowler: -7

T50 Séamus Power: -6

T50 Russell Henley: -6

T50 Nick Hardy: -6

53 Lee Hodges: -5

T54 Justin Rose: -4

T54 Hideki Matsuyama: -4

T56 Cam Davis: -3

T56 Ludvig Åberg: -3

T58 Vincent Norrman: -2

T58 Davis Riley: -2

The final round of The Sentry will take place on Sunday, January 7 at the Kapalua Plantation Gold Course in Hawaii.