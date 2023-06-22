Create

When does Wyndham Clark tee off at the Travelers Championship 2023? US Open winner’s starting time and pairing explored

By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified Jun 22, 2023 10:33 GMT
123rd U.S. Open Championship - Final Round
123rd U.S. Open Championship - Final Round (image by getty)

US Open champion Wyndham Clark is all set to compete at the upcoming Travellers Championship, which begins on Thursday (June 22) and goes through Sunday (June 25). The tournament will feature a strong field of golfers competing on the legendary TPC River Highlands course.

Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Justin Thomas will begin their round at 7:35 a.m. on the 10th tee. This formidable trio is expected to bring their A-game to the course and captivate spectators with their exceptional skills and strategic play.

Ryan Palmer, Taylor Pendrith, and Will Gordon will take the first tee at the Travellers Championship 2023, teeing off at 6:45 a.m. from the first tee. This trio will set the tone for an entertaining day of golf by kicking off the event with their first strokes.

Groupings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Travelers Championship https://t.co/6yi5rHv4ck

Aside from the drama on the first tee, the 10th tee will see an impressive roster of golfers start their rounds at the Travellers Championship 2023. Austin Eckroat, Austin Smotherman, and Min Woo Lee will tee off at 6:45 a.m., kicking off their quest for tournament glory.

The Friday tee times will be modified as the event goes according to the performance and standings from Day 1.

Wyndham Clark's OWGR ranking after US Open 2023

A rising star in the golf world, Wyndham Clark, has had a meteoric increase in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) following his stunning win at the US Open 2023. This victory catapulted him to the 13th position in the standings, solidifying his place among the sport's finest players.

The gratitude I feel for this moment will never be matched. Thank you to every person who has ever supported me and continues to support me. I am humbled and honored to be your United States Open Champion. #PLAYBIG twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/zU9MwTfXhg

Last year, Wyndham Clark was ranked 241st in the world. His recent series of exceptional performances, including two tournament triumphs and earnings in excess of $8 million in just six weeks, has catapulted him to a completely new level.

The US Open was a watershed moment in Wyndham Clark's career. Clark demonstrated his remarkable skills and steady composure in the face of intense competition from renowned golfer Rory McIlroy at the hard Los Angeles Country Club. He won the tournament by a single shot after finishing the competition with an outstanding total score of 10-under 270.

The turning point occurred on the 72nd hole when Clark displayed steely resolve. He hit a spectacular lag putt from a scary 60-foot distance, putting himself in position for a straightforward tap-in par.

The outpouring of passion during his post-win celebrations underscored the significance of this victory in his developing career.

Travelers Championship 2023 Thursday tee times(ET)

TeeTimeGolfers
1st6:45 amRyan Palmer, Taylor Pendrith, Will Gordon
1st6:55 amRyan Moore, Kevin Streelman, S.H. Kim
1st7:05 amJimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok
1st7:15 amSepp Straka, Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan
1st7:25 amTaylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Chad Ramey
1st7:35 amNico Echavarria, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland
1st7:45 amCameron Champ, Richy Werenski, Andrew Putnam
1st7:55 amJ.T. Poston, Martin Laird, J.B. Holmes
1st8:05 amBrendon Todd, Shane Lowry, Scott Stallings
1st8:15 amChez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Brian Gay
1st8:25 amTroy Merritt, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin
1st8:35 amKevin Tway, David Lingmerth, Davis Thompson
1st8:45 amCarl Yuan, Brett Stegmaier, Michael Thorbjornsen
1st12:00 pmPeter Malnati, Nick Watney, Joseph Bramlett
1st12:10 pmC.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Eric Cole
1st12:20 pmScott Piercy, Aaron Rai, Harry Hall
1st12:30 pmMatt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler
1st12:40 pmTony Finau, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler
1st12:50 pmViktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim
1st1:00 pmJason Day, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood
1st1:10 pmCorey Conners, Seamus Power, Zach Johnson
1st1:20 pmGarrick Higgo, Stewart Cink, Adam Scott
1st1:30 pmDoug Ghim, Callum Tarren, Ben Taylor
1st1:40 pmAdam Long, Russell Knox, Matthias Schwab
1st1:50 pmBen An, Stephan Jaeger, Max McGreevy
1st2:00 pmZecheng Dou, Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett
10th6:45 amAustin Eckroat, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee
10th6:55 amDavid Lipsky, Justin Suh, Sam Stevens
10th7:05 amBeau Hossler, Thomas Detry, Dylan Wu
10th7:15 amPatrick Cantlay, Harris English, Sahith Theegala
10th7:25 amEmiliano Grillo, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele
10th7:35 amWyndham Clark, Max Homa, Justin Thomas
10th7:45 amK.H.Lee, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Young
10th7:55 amMatt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama, Hideki Matsuyama
10th8:05 amDavis Riley, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis
10th8:15 amBen Martin, Sam Ryder, Alem Smalley
10th8:25 amMatt NeSmith, Doc Redman, Tyson Alexander
10th8:35 amMichael Kim, Adam Schenk, Andrew Novak
10th8:45 amPaul Haley II, Vincent Norrman, Ryan Blaum
10th12:00 pmNate Lashley, Zac Blair, Carson Young
10th12:10 pmDanny Willett, Chesson Hadley, Greyson Sigg
10th12:20 pmJason Dufner, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Yu
10th12:30 pmErik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman
10th12:40 pmSi Woo Kim, Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm
10th12:50 pmJ.J. Spaun, Robert Streb, Matt Kuchar
10th1:00 pmNick Hardy, Lucas Herbert, Kevin Kisner
10th1:10 pmTrey Mullinax, Luke List, Webb Simpson
10th1:20 pmAndrew Landry, Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari
10th1:30 pmJames Hahn, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley
10th1:40 pmPatton Kizzire, Denny McCarthy, Robby Shelton
10th1:50 pmPatrick Rodgers, Brandon Wu, Justin Lower
10th2:00 pmAndrew Svoboda, Kyle Reifers, Benjamin James

The Travelers Championship Friday tee times will be updated after Day 1.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...