When does Wyndham Clark tee off at the Travelers Championship 2023? US Open winner’s starting time and pairing explored

US Open champion Wyndham Clark is all set to compete at the upcoming Travellers Championship, which begins on Thursday (June 22) and goes through Sunday (June 25). The tournament will feature a strong field of golfers competing on the legendary TPC River Highlands course.

Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Justin Thomas will begin their round at 7:35 a.m. on the 10th tee. This formidable trio is expected to bring their A-game to the course and captivate spectators with their exceptional skills and strategic play.

Ryan Palmer, Taylor Pendrith, and Will Gordon will take the first tee at the Travellers Championship 2023, teeing off at 6:45 a.m. from the first tee. This trio will set the tone for an entertaining day of golf by kicking off the event with their first strokes.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Groupings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Travelers Championship Groupings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Travelers Championship https://t.co/6yi5rHv4ck

Aside from the drama on the first tee, the 10th tee will see an impressive roster of golfers start their rounds at the Travellers Championship 2023. Austin Eckroat, Austin Smotherman, and Min Woo Lee will tee off at 6:45 a.m., kicking off their quest for tournament glory.

The Friday tee times will be modified as the event goes according to the performance and standings from Day 1.

Wyndham Clark's OWGR ranking after US Open 2023

A rising star in the golf world, Wyndham Clark, has had a meteoric increase in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) following his stunning win at the US Open 2023. This victory catapulted him to the 13th position in the standings, solidifying his place among the sport's finest players.

Wyndham Clark @Wyndham_Clark twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The gratitude I feel for this moment will never be matched. Thank you to every person who has ever supported me and continues to support me. I am humbled and honored to be your United States Open Champion. #PLAYBIG The gratitude I feel for this moment will never be matched. Thank you to every person who has ever supported me and continues to support me. I am humbled and honored to be your United States Open Champion. #PLAYBIG twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/zU9MwTfXhg

Last year, Wyndham Clark was ranked 241st in the world. His recent series of exceptional performances, including two tournament triumphs and earnings in excess of $8 million in just six weeks, has catapulted him to a completely new level.

The US Open was a watershed moment in Wyndham Clark's career. Clark demonstrated his remarkable skills and steady composure in the face of intense competition from renowned golfer Rory McIlroy at the hard Los Angeles Country Club. He won the tournament by a single shot after finishing the competition with an outstanding total score of 10-under 270.

The turning point occurred on the 72nd hole when Clark displayed steely resolve. He hit a spectacular lag putt from a scary 60-foot distance, putting himself in position for a straightforward tap-in par.

The outpouring of passion during his post-win celebrations underscored the significance of this victory in his developing career.

Travelers Championship 2023 Thursday tee times(ET)

Tee Time Golfers 1st 6:45 am Ryan Palmer, Taylor Pendrith, Will Gordon 1st 6:55 am Ryan Moore, Kevin Streelman, S.H. Kim 1st 7:05 am Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok 1st 7:15 am Sepp Straka, Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan 1st 7:25 am Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Chad Ramey 1st 7:35 am Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland 1st 7:45 am Cameron Champ, Richy Werenski, Andrew Putnam 1st 7:55 am J.T. Poston, Martin Laird, J.B. Holmes 1st 8:05 am Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry, Scott Stallings 1st 8:15 am Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Brian Gay 1st 8:25 am Troy Merritt, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin 1st 8:35 am Kevin Tway, David Lingmerth, Davis Thompson 1st 8:45 am Carl Yuan, Brett Stegmaier, Michael Thorbjornsen 1st 12:00 pm Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, Joseph Bramlett 1st 12:10 pm C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Eric Cole 1st 12:20 pm Scott Piercy, Aaron Rai, Harry Hall 1st 12:30 pm Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler 1st 12:40 pm Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler 1st 12:50 pm Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim 1st 1:00 pm Jason Day, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood 1st 1:10 pm Corey Conners, Seamus Power, Zach Johnson 1st 1:20 pm Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink, Adam Scott 1st 1:30 pm Doug Ghim, Callum Tarren, Ben Taylor 1st 1:40 pm Adam Long, Russell Knox, Matthias Schwab 1st 1:50 pm Ben An, Stephan Jaeger, Max McGreevy 1st 2:00 pm Zecheng Dou, Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett 10th 6:45 am Austin Eckroat, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee 10th 6:55 am David Lipsky, Justin Suh, Sam Stevens 10th 7:05 am Beau Hossler, Thomas Detry, Dylan Wu 10th 7:15 am Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Sahith Theegala 10th 7:25 am Emiliano Grillo, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele 10th 7:35 am Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Justin Thomas 10th 7:45 am K.H.Lee, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Young 10th 7:55 am Matt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama, Hideki Matsuyama 10th 8:05 am Davis Riley, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis 10th 8:15 am Ben Martin, Sam Ryder, Alem Smalley 10th 8:25 am Matt NeSmith, Doc Redman, Tyson Alexander 10th 8:35 am Michael Kim, Adam Schenk, Andrew Novak 10th 8:45 am Paul Haley II, Vincent Norrman, Ryan Blaum 10th 12:00 pm Nate Lashley, Zac Blair, Carson Young 10th 12:10 pm Danny Willett, Chesson Hadley, Greyson Sigg 10th 12:20 pm Jason Dufner, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Yu 10th 12:30 pm Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman 10th 12:40 pm Si Woo Kim, Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm 10th 12:50 pm J.J. Spaun, Robert Streb, Matt Kuchar 10th 1:00 pm Nick Hardy, Lucas Herbert, Kevin Kisner 10th 1:10 pm Trey Mullinax, Luke List, Webb Simpson 10th 1:20 pm Andrew Landry, Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari 10th 1:30 pm James Hahn, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley 10th 1:40 pm Patton Kizzire, Denny McCarthy, Robby Shelton 10th 1:50 pm Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Wu, Justin Lower 10th 2:00 pm Andrew Svoboda, Kyle Reifers, Benjamin James

The Travelers Championship Friday tee times will be updated after Day 1.

