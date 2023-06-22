When does Wyndham Clark tee off at the Travelers Championship 2023? US Open winner’s starting time and pairing explored

US Open champion Wyndham Clark is all set to compete at the upcoming Travellers Championship, which begins on Thursday (June 22) and goes through Sunday (June 25). The tournament will feature a strong field of golfers competing on the legendary TPC River Highlands course.
Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Justin Thomas will begin their round at 7:35 a.m. on the 10th tee. This formidable trio is expected to bring their A-game to the course and captivate spectators with their exceptional skills and strategic play.
Ryan Palmer, Taylor Pendrith, and Will Gordon will take the first tee at the Travellers Championship 2023, teeing off at 6:45 a.m. from the first tee. This trio will set the tone for an entertaining day of golf by kicking off the event with their first strokes.
Aside from the drama on the first tee, the 10th tee will see an impressive roster of golfers start their rounds at the Travellers Championship 2023. Austin Eckroat, Austin Smotherman, and Min Woo Lee will tee off at 6:45 a.m., kicking off their quest for tournament glory.
The Friday tee times will be modified as the event goes according to the performance and standings from Day 1.
Wyndham Clark's OWGR ranking after US Open 2023
A rising star in the golf world, Wyndham Clark, has had a meteoric increase in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) following his stunning win at the US Open 2023. This victory catapulted him to the 13th position in the standings, solidifying his place among the sport's finest players.
Last year, Wyndham Clark was ranked 241st in the world. His recent series of exceptional performances, including two tournament triumphs and earnings in excess of $8 million in just six weeks, has catapulted him to a completely new level.
The US Open was a watershed moment in Wyndham Clark's career. Clark demonstrated his remarkable skills and steady composure in the face of intense competition from renowned golfer Rory McIlroy at the hard Los Angeles Country Club. He won the tournament by a single shot after finishing the competition with an outstanding total score of 10-under 270.
The turning point occurred on the 72nd hole when Clark displayed steely resolve. He hit a spectacular lag putt from a scary 60-foot distance, putting himself in position for a straightforward tap-in par.
The outpouring of passion during his post-win celebrations underscored the significance of this victory in his developing career.
Travelers Championship 2023 Thursday tee times(ET)
The Travelers Championship Friday tee times will be updated after Day 1.