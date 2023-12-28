Where is 2024 Byron Nelson tournament being played? Venue, location and more explored

The 2024 Byron Nelson tournament will be played from March 2 and will be part of the two PGA Tour stops at the Dallas Fort Worth Complex. The tournament was named after former professional golfer Byron Nelson and is a leading fundraiser for a charity.

It will be played in Dallas, Texas at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney. It is located in the suburbs of Dallas and has been home to the Byron Nelson tournament for several years. Interestingly, the course is highly ranked by many critics due to its picturesque view and layout.

It was initially designed by golf architect Tom Weiskopf, who was also a former PGA Tour golfer. The course is designed to cater to new golfers as well as pose a decent challenge to many professional ones.

Apart from playing a few rounds, people can also take special instruction sessions on the course ranging from $50 to $300 per session. The TPC Craig Ranch also offers various membership categories, including Charter Membership, Honors Golf Membership, Patron Membership, Corporate Membership and Social Membership.

The 2024 Byron Nelson tournament receives a surprising name change

The 2024 Byron Nelson Tournament is interesting for several reasons. Its name changed when AT&T pulled out this year. Previously, the competition was named the AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament. However, the South Korean conglomerate - CJ will be the new title sponsor for the event after it was announced on September 4, 2023.

The Tournament had various sponsors all these years and was even named the Texas Victory Open before changing it to the Dallas Open. However, it was later changed to Byron Nelson, who was the first tournament winner.

AT&T sponsored the tournament for 8 years from 2015 to 2023. Before that, companies like HP, EDS, Verizon, and GTE also sponsored the event. With a new name and a new sponsor, the 2024 Byron Nelson tournament will feature prominent golfers from around the world.

Australian golfer Jason Day is the defending champion, who will face stern competition from many golfers with a prize purse of $9.5 million on the line.