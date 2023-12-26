Where is the American Century Championship being held? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 American Century Championship is all set to be held from July 10-14 at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Nevada. Despite over half a year left for the tournament to start, it is a highly anticipated celebrity tournament.

The American Century Championship made its debut in 1990, and since then has only played at one venue- the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, on the southern shore oh Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Considered to be one of the most scenic golf courses in the US, it was designed by George Fazio and established in 1968.

It later underwent renovations which were carried out by George's nephew and world-renowned golf architect Tom Fazio. The course has been rated as one of the top public golf courses by Golf Digest Magazine, and has seen Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Arnold Palmer amongst other pro golfers.

The American Century Championship is pro-am, and the course which ranges from 5,567 yards to 7,555 yards is best suited for the celebrity tournament. The course has also hosted the U.S. Public Links Championship and the U.S. Senior Open Championship. The American Century Championship itself has seen some of the biggest stars in the world, including the likes of Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Justin Timberlake and Tony Romo.

The courses 16th and 18th holes are known to be its longest, with both sitting at a par-5 and covering a distance of over 550 yards.

American Century Championship past champions, history and more

The American Century Championship has always occupied the second week on July on the golf calender, since its introduction in 1990. The tournament boasts a host of traditions, including events like the Long Drive Challenge, Charity Chip Challenge and the Korbel Hole-in-one Contest.

The tournament is played over 54 holes, and currently follows a modified Stableford format. Following are the past champions of the American Century Championship:

2023 - Stephen Curry

2022 - Tony Romo

2021 - Vinny Del Negro

2020 - Mardy Fish

2019 - Tony Romo

2018 - Tony Romo

2017 - Mark Mulder

2016 - Mark Mulder

2015 - Mark Mulder

2014 - Mark Rypien

2013 - Billy Joe Tolliver

2012 - Dan Quinn

2011 - Jack Wagner

2010 - Billy Joe Tolliver

2009 - Rick Rhoden

2008 - Rick Rhoden

2007 - Chris Chandler

2006 - Jack Wagner

2005 - Billy Joe Tolliver

2004 - Dan Quinn

2003 - Rick Rhoden

2002 - Dan Quinn

2001 - Dan Quinn

2000 - Al Del Greco

1999 - Rick Rhoden

1998 - Mario Lemieux

1997 - Rick Rhoden

1996 - Billy Joe Tolliver

1995 - Rick Rhoden

1994 - Dick Anderson

1993 - Rick Rhoden

1992 - Dan Quinn

1991 - Rick Rhoden

1990 - Mark Rypien

The tournament hosts a prize purse of $600,000, and professional basketball player Stephen Curry will be the defending championship for the 2024 edition.