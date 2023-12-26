Where is the American Century Championship being held? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 American Century Championship is all set to be held from July 10-14 at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Nevada. Despite over half a year left for the tournament to start, it is a highly anticipated celebrity tournament.
The American Century Championship made its debut in 1990, and since then has only played at one venue- the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, on the southern shore oh Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Considered to be one of the most scenic golf courses in the US, it was designed by George Fazio and established in 1968.
It later underwent renovations which were carried out by George's nephew and world-renowned golf architect Tom Fazio. The course has been rated as one of the top public golf courses by Golf Digest Magazine, and has seen Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Arnold Palmer amongst other pro golfers.
The American Century Championship is pro-am, and the course which ranges from 5,567 yards to 7,555 yards is best suited for the celebrity tournament. The course has also hosted the U.S. Public Links Championship and the U.S. Senior Open Championship. The American Century Championship itself has seen some of the biggest stars in the world, including the likes of Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Justin Timberlake and Tony Romo.
The courses 16th and 18th holes are known to be its longest, with both sitting at a par-5 and covering a distance of over 550 yards.
American Century Championship past champions, history and more
The American Century Championship has always occupied the second week on July on the golf calender, since its introduction in 1990. The tournament boasts a host of traditions, including events like the Long Drive Challenge, Charity Chip Challenge and the Korbel Hole-in-one Contest.
The tournament is played over 54 holes, and currently follows a modified Stableford format. Following are the past champions of the American Century Championship:
- 2023 - Stephen Curry
- 2022 - Tony Romo
- 2021 - Vinny Del Negro
- 2020 - Mardy Fish
- 2019 - Tony Romo
- 2018 - Tony Romo
- 2017 - Mark Mulder
- 2016 - Mark Mulder
- 2015 - Mark Mulder
- 2014 - Mark Rypien
- 2013 - Billy Joe Tolliver
- 2012 - Dan Quinn
- 2011 - Jack Wagner
- 2010 - Billy Joe Tolliver
- 2009 - Rick Rhoden
- 2008 - Rick Rhoden
- 2007 - Chris Chandler
- 2006 - Jack Wagner
- 2005 - Billy Joe Tolliver
- 2004 - Dan Quinn
- 2003 - Rick Rhoden
- 2002 - Dan Quinn
- 2001 - Dan Quinn
- 2000 - Al Del Greco
- 1999 - Rick Rhoden
- 1998 - Mario Lemieux
- 1997 - Rick Rhoden
- 1996 - Billy Joe Tolliver
- 1995 - Rick Rhoden
- 1994 - Dick Anderson
- 1993 - Rick Rhoden
- 1992 - Dan Quinn
- 1991 - Rick Rhoden
- 1990 - Mark Rypien
The tournament hosts a prize purse of $600,000, and professional basketball player Stephen Curry will be the defending championship for the 2024 edition.