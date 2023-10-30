Where did Celine Boutier go to college? Exploring the French golfer’s alma mater

Celine Boutier is a French professional golfer. She was born on November 10, 1993, in Clamart, France. Boutier played collegiate golf at Duke University in the United States, where she had a successful amateur career. The 29-year-old's success and skill on the golf course have made her a notable figure in French women's golf and an athlete to watch on the international golfing stage.

Before she turned professional, Boutier decided to take her talents to Duke University due to its exceptional collegiate program. Many successful golfers have called Duke University their home, however, the French golfer is a class apart.

Celine Boutier played college golf from 2012 to 2016. During that time, she won multiple amateur championships. Specifically, she won 4 events including the 2012 European Ladies Amateur Championship and the 2015 British Ladies Amateur Championship. She also helped her team to the NCAA Championship in 2014 while being selected as the Women's Golf Coaches Association Player of the Year.

Boutier also won the Honda Sports Award for Golf and cemented herself as the number 1 in Amateur World Golf rankings. Celine Boutier also featured in a major tournament during her college days, specifically at the 2014 Evian Championship where she finished T-29th. Her collegiate career was extremely successful and helped lay a stable foundation for her appearance on the LPGA Tour.

Celine Boutier gets her 6th LPGA Tour win at the Maybank Championship

The inaugural Maybank Championship had one of the most lucrative prize purses for an LPGA Tour event. Many talented golfers were eyeing the ultimate prize, however, it was Celine Boutier who attained victory after an intense playoff battle with Atthaya Thitikul.

Boutier got her 6th LPGA Tour victory after making a birdie on the 9th playoff hole and took home the generous $450,000 prize money while lifting the inaugural Maybank Championship trophy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The French golfer has had a legendary run during the 2023 LPGA Tour season and has won 4 championships including the Evian Championship and the Scottish Women's Open. Boutier will hope to keep her winning streak alive as she heads to Japan for the Toto Classic next week.