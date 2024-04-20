Where is LIV Golf Adelaide being played? All you need to know about the venue

The LIV Golf will now head to Australia this week for the LIV Golf Adelaide, the sixth event in the league's schedule, which is set to be played from Friday, Apr. 26, to Sunday, Apr. 28, at Grange Golf Club, Adelaide.

This is the second straight year that the Saudi-backed circuit is returning to the Grange Golf Club after a successful debut last year. The LIV Golf Adelaide was the most successful event of the season for the PIF-sponsored league in 2023.

The Grange Golf Club is one of the best golf courses in Australia. The club was founded in 1926, but the course was designed by Vern Morcom in 1956 and opened to play in 1965. In 1967, another course was introduced, following which the pre-existing course was renamed the East Course.

The East Course was later redesigned and modified by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman in 2006. Interestingly, he won his maiden title, the 1976 West Lakes Classic, here only.

Both the East and West courses are 18 holes each. While the west course is par 72, 6341 yards in distance, the east course is par 72, 6424 yards. Here's the scorecard for the Grange Golf Club (East):

Out: par 36, 3123 yards

Hole 1: par 4, 355 yards

Hole 2: par 4, 370 yards

Hole 3: par 3, 155 yards

Hole 4: par 4, 271 yards

Hole 5: par 3, 199 yards

Hole 6: par 4, 349 yards

Hole 7: par 5, 497 yards

Hole 8: par 4, 430 yards

Hole 9: par 5, 497 yards

In: par 36, 3301 yards

Hole 10: par 4, 402 yards

Hole 11: par 4, 375 yards

Hole 12: par 3, 219 yards

Hole 13: par 4, 354 yards

Hole 14: par 4, 401 yards

Hole 15: par 3, 123 yards

Hole 16: par 5, 521 yards

Hole 17: par 4, 397 yards

Hole 18: par 5, 509 yards

Total: par 72, 6424 yards

Who won the LIV Golf Adelaide in 2023?

Last year, LIV Golf made its debut in Australia, where Talor Gooch finished at 19-under to beat Anirban Lahiri by a three-stroke margin.

In his first two rounds, Gooch took a substantial lead with a pair of 62s. However, he carded a 73 in the final round, and Lahiri's 65 helped make the tournament look less one-sided. However, it was not enough to surpass the American golfer.

LIV Golf's debut in Australia was quite historic, considering the widespread love the tournament received from the fans. The LIV Golf Adelaide 2023 set a viewing record on YouTube with over 55 million views across all channels. The official attendance was 77,076, also a league record.

After the huge success of the first edition of LIV Golf Adelaide in 2023, the league will hope for even better returns this time.