Where did Matt Fitzpatrick go to college? Exploring the golfer's alma mater

English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick went to Wake Forest University in North Carolina, where he played college golf. Fitzpatrick was born in Sheffield on September 1, 1994. He attended Tapton School before joining Wake Forest University.

During his amateur career, the golfer won the Boys Amateur Championship in 2012 at Notts Golf Club and then played at the Open Championship in 2013, where he finished as a low amateur and won the silver medal.

He also won the US Amateur in 2013, which helped him earn an invitation to the Masters, the US Open, and the Open Championship for the next year. With the victory at US Amateur, Fitzpatrick reached the top of the World Amateur Golf Ranking and won the Mark H. McCormack Medal. He also earned an opportunity to represent his country at the 2013 Walker Cup.

The 28-year-old later enrolled at the Northwestern University to play collegiate golf but left after one quarter to pursue his career as a full-time amateur golfer. However, he played for the college in the autumn of 2013 and was the co-champion of the Rod Myers Invitational of Duke University and helped his college win the team title and then finish third at the Windon Memorial Classic. This helped his college to win the tournament.

After enjoying a successful amateur career, Matt Fitzpatrick turned pro in 2014. He has won nine events in his career so far, including two on the PGA Tour and eight on the European Tour.

He is currently playing at the 2023 BMW Championship, where he has topped the leaderboard after three rounds.

Matt Fitzpatrick's performance at the 2023 BMW Championship

Fitzpatrick topped the leaderboard of the 2023 BMW Championship with a score of under 11 in a two-way tie with the 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler. Matt played three rounds of 66-67-66 to top the scoreboard by one stroke.

He started his game on Thursday, August 17, with a bogey on the third hole of the opening round. Matt soon bounced back in the game and made a birdie on the seventh before adding another birdie on the ninth. He made two birdies and one bogey on the front nine and four birdies and one bogey on the back nine to score 66.

Matt Fitzpatrick started the second round with a birdie on the first hole and went on to add another birdie on the 11th and two back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th holes. He also made a bogey in the second round on the 18th hole to settle with a score of 67.

In the third round on Saturday, the English golfer started the game with an amazing birdie on the par-5 first hole and added two birdies on the front nine and three in the second half of the game. He made a bogey on the 18th to finish with a score of 66.