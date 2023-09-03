Where did Megan Khang go to college? Exploring the LPGA golfer’s alma mater

Megan Khang received multiple scholarship offers from various institutions after graduating from Rockland High School, but she was confident in her skills and took a major step to begin her professional career. She enjoyed a successful junior career. At the age of 14, Khang was eligible for the US Women's Open.

Throughout her junior career, she participated in a number of competitions and represented America at the junior Solheim Cup in 2015.

Megan Khang, who had a fruitful junior career, participated in the 2015 LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament and placed T6, earning a Tour card for the upcoming season. Her decision to go pro has paid off for her because she has kept her Tour card ever since.

On August 27, 2023, Megan Khang won the CPKC Women's Open, her maiden LPGA Tour competition, by defeating Ko Jin-Young in a playoff. Her best performance was a tie for third place at the Women's PGA Championship, one of the five Major tournaments she has competed in.

At the US Women's Open, she came in T4; at the Chevron Championship, T9; at the Evian Championship, T8; and at the Women's British Open, T11.

She won the Eastern Amateur Championship in 2015, the Faldo Series Grand Final in 2014, the Ping Invitational in 2013, and the Northern Junior Championship throughout her amateur career.

Megan Khang tops the leaderboard of the 2023 Portland Classic

Megan Khang is currently playing at the 2023 Portland Classic and topped the leaderboard following the first three rounds with a score of under 18. Seeding for two back-to-back victories, Khang fired a round of 6-under 66 on Saturday to register a stroke lead over H.J. Jang and Chanette Wannasaen.

The 25-year-old American spoke about her performance at the event in her interview with the media saying (via the ESPN):

"Game feels pretty solid. I think last week definitely helped build some confidence, knowing I can win out here. It's not just if it was going to happen or when, but like it has happened, so it's definitely a great feeling to have under the belt."

"Just going to try it take what I learned last week into this week, going with I think a one-shot lead," Khang added. "So it's definitely a lot closer and there is a ton of people. I know for a fact you can shoot low, and so it's going to be anyone's game out there I feel like."

Khang played three rounds of 66-66-66 at the Portland Classic to top the leaderboard with a score of 18-under par 198.

Carlota Ciganda settled in fourth place followed by Xiyu Lin, Ruoning Yin, Gina Kim and Atthaya Thitikul securing fifth place with a score of under 14.

The Portland Classic will have its final round on Sunday, September 3.