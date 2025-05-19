Where does Phil Mickelson stand on the OWGR list after an early exit from the 2025 PGA Championship?

Phil Mickelson, who was once one of the best golfers, isn’t really having a great season this year. He missed the cut at both the Major championships on the PGA Tour this season. Moreover, in the six LIV Golf events he has appeared in, he has managed to land in the top 10 in only two of them.

Ad

Mickelson's move to the Breakaway League has also robbed the opportunity for him to rise higher in the OWGR list. After the Masters, Lefty was on 1107 on the standings until last week. After missing the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship, he has dropped to 1120 on the standings.

Phil Mickelson endured a rough opening round at the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, carding an 8-over 79 that left him well outside the top 100 by early Thursday afternoon.

Ad

Trending

Teeing off on the back nine alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Jason Day, the two-time PGA Championship winner struggled to find his rhythm. He managed just one birdie through his first nine holes, offset by four bogeys, including one on the par-4 14th where his tee shot found the water.

Phil Mickelson's toughest moment came on the par-5 7th hole, where a triple bogey capped off a disastrous stretch that had already seen bogeys on the previous three holes.

Ad

He salvaged a bit of momentum with a birdie on the 8th and a closing par on the 9th, but it did little to erase the damage from an otherwise forgettable day on the course.

Phil Mickelson’s performance at the 2025 PGA Championship

Round 1:

Par 5, Hole 10: 5

Par 4, Hole 11: 4

Par 4, Hole 12: 5

Par 3, Hole 13: 3

Par 4, Hole 14: 5

Par 5, Hole 15: 4

Par 4, Hole 16: 5

Par 3, Hole 17: 4

Par 4, Hole 18: 4

IN Total: 39

Par 4, Hole 1: 4

Par 4, Hole 2: 4

Par 4, Hole 3: 4

Par 3, Hole 4: 4

Par 4, Hole 5: 5

Par 3, Hole 6: 4

Par 5, Hole 7: 8

Par 4, Hole 8: 3

Par 4, Hole 9: 4

OUT Total: 40

Round 1 Total: 79 (+8)

Ad

Round 2:

Par 4, Hole 1: 4

Par 4, Hole 2: 5

Par 4, Hole 3: 3

Par 3, Hole 4: 3

Par 4, Hole 5: 5

Par 3, Hole 6: 3

Par 5, Hole 7: 4

Par 4, Hole 8: 3

Par 4, Hole 9: 3

OUT Total: 33

Par 5, Hole 10: 5

Par 4, Hole 11: 3

Par 4, Hole 12: 8

Par 3, Hole 13: 2

Par 4, Hole 14: 3

Par 5, Hole 15: 5

Par 4, Hole 16: 5

Par 3, Hole 17: 3

Par 4, Hole 18: 5

IN Total: 39

Round 2 Total: 72 (+1)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More