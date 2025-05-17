Did Phil Mickelson make the cut at the PGA Championship 2025?

Phil Mickelson’s run at the PGA Championship came to an early end after he failed to make the cut following two rounds of play. He opened his tournament on the back nine in Round 1 and carded a 39. Starting with a par on the 10th, Mickelson remained even through the first two holes before a bogey at the 12th.

He briefly recovered with a par on the 13th but dropped another shot at the 14th. A stretch of steady pars from 15 through 18 helped limit further damage on the turn.

On the front nine, Mickelson was unable to regain momentum. After opening with three straight pars, he bogeyed the 4th and followed with another dropped shot at the 5th. The round unraveled on the par-5 7th, where he made a triple bogey. He closed the round with a par on the 9th, finishing the front nine with a 40 and the day with a 79, eight over par.

Mickelson returned for Round 2, needing a strong performance to climb back into contention. Starting on the front nine this time, he showed improvement, carding a 33. He made a pair of birdies on the 8th and 9th holes and kept the rest of the side clean with pars, including a stretch of three consecutive pars to open the round.

The back nine, however, brought inconsistency. He started with a birdie on the 10th, but a triple bogey on the par-4 12th set him back. He responded quickly with a birdie on the 13th and closed the round with a mix of pars and bogeys, including dropped shots at 15 and 18. His second-round score was a 72, one over par.

PGA: PGA Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

After two rounds, Phil Mickelson finished with a combined score of 151 (79-72), which placed him at +9 for the tournament. That score was not enough to advance to the weekend, and Mickelson missed the cut.

Well, looks like this is not exactly the year for a happy ending between Phil Mickelson and the Majors. Here’s why.

Phil Mickelson missed the cut at the Masters

Phil Mickelson has long treated Augusta National like a personal playground, often turning the course into a showcase for his flair and creativity. But in 2025, the magic was missing. Despite showing signs of strong form in the weeks leading up, particularly on the LIV Golf circuit, Phil Mickelson couldn't summon the spark that’s defined so many of his Masters performances.

The three-time champion was expected to be a factor, but instead, he exited early, missing the cut by three shots. A first-round 75 left him on the back foot, and although there was hope for a turnaround, a second-round 74 dashed any comeback chances. At five-over-par, he was outside the cutline, which stood at two-over.

Things unraveled on the back nine. A costly double-bogey at the 15th, after a misstep into Rae’s Creek, led to further trouble with bogeys at 16 and 18. For the first time since 2016, Mickelson failed to make the weekend at Augusta, a sobering turn for a player who has made the Masters stage his own many times before.

