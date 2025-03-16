Where did Scottie Scheffler finish at the 2025 Players Championship? R3 scorecard explored

Scottie Scheffler’s hunt for a historic three-peat at the 2025 Players Championship is alive, but it won’t be easy. Following the end of the third round, he carded a R3 score of an even-par 72, leaving him tied for 16th at 5-under, eight behind leader J.J. Spaun.

Ad

Saturday’s round at T.P.C. Sawgrass was a challenging one, with Scheffler battling 30mph gusts and a brutal closing stretch that looked to derail his title defense. His frustrations boiled over on the 16th, as an angry drive into the trees and a rough-to-rough scramble resulted in a bogey. The difficulties piled up on the 17th Island Green, when a three-putt from 46 feet added another bogey. At the 18th, a poorly judged approach led to a gritty scramble to save par that left Scheffler visibly irked.

Ad

Trending

There were flashes of brilliance amid the setbacks. Scottie Scheffler nearly made an ace on the par-3 13th hole, sticking his tee shot just more than three feet from the hole for a birdie. But the risk-taking didn’t pay off, as on the 12th, his approach sailed long into the water and cost him a bogey. Talking about his aggressive approach, Scheffler said:

“I was taking on a little bit of risk... and I paid the price for that this time.”

Ad

Talking further about his performance, Scheffler added:

“Just a little frustrated with the finish,” Scheffler said. “But looking to get off to a little bit better start tomorrow and get things going the other direction.”

With a dramatic Sunday looming, Scheffler’s ability to stay the course could be his most formidable tool as he attempts to catch up with the current leader, J.J. Spaun.

Ad

Taking a look at Scottie Scheffler's record at the TPC Sawgrass

Scottie Scheffler’s performances over the last two years are among the strongest in tournament history. Last year, he made history by becoming the first player to win back-to-back at The Players Championship, and also the first to defend the title, winning in 2023 and 2024.

His 2024 victory was special in its own right as he finished with an 8-under 64, a score that tied for the lowest by a champion in the final round, and also the lowest tournament total this century at 20-under 268.

Ad

Scheffler’s consistency at TPC Sawgrass is impressive as well. He’s the only golfer to have ever posted eight straight rounds in the 60s at this venue.

Though back-to-back victories are rare, Scottie Scheffler is part of an exclusive club of just six players to have won the tournament twice. A third victory would match him with Jack Nicklaus as the only three-time winner in tournament history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback