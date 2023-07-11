Where to watch the live Senate hearing on the PGA Tour-PIF merger deal? Broadcast options explored

The Golf Channel will broadcast the Senate hearing on the LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger on Tuesday morning. This hearing, titled "The PGA Tour-LIV Deal: Implications for the Future of Golf and Saudi Arabia's Influence in the United States" will be carried live starting at 10 am ET on July 11 from SD-562, Dirksen Senate Office Building.

Last month, the Tour agreed to execute a deal with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), which was subject to scrutiny due to the Saudi government's involvement.

The US Department of Justice convened a Senate hearing and requested that the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and PIF executives furnish the US government with a framework of agreement.

The outcry over the proposed deal has piqued the audience's curiosity, particularly in the United States, and many are anxiously awaiting the government's decision.

The Golf Channel is claimed to be covering the hearing since it is important to the future of LIV Golf, and the network did not cover any of the Saudi-backed series events.

"We firmly believe that the more the facts are discussed" - a PGA Tour official said ahead of the Senate hearing

Ahead of the start of the Senate meeting the PGA Tour's Chief operating officer, Ron Price defended the deal with LIV Golf in a released op-ed in The Athletic on Monday, July 10.

He said that the agreement should not be considered a merger.

"Given the well-chronicled legal disputes that have existed between the PGA Tour and PIF, we understand the fair and valid questions raised by PGA Tour members, Tour partners, media, fans, and now Congress," Price averred.

Price further stated that PGA Tour officials have been obligated not to reveal much information about the deal due to its secret nature. However, he feels that additional facts will be discussed over time.

“That’s something we take full ownership of and deeply regret. Moving forward, we firmly believe that the more the facts are discussed and understood, the further our constituents can support a potential definitive agreement — if reached — and look forward to the positive and lasting impact on all levels of our game," Price added.

The PGA Tour also released a statement about the Senate hearing.

"We look forward to appearing before the senate subcommittee to answer their questions about the framework agreement that keeps the PGA Tour as the leader of professional golf's future and benefits our players, our fans, and our sport," the statement read.

It is important to note that Senator Richard Blumenthal will be the chairman of the Senat Permanent Subcommittee of Investigation, who will be joined by Ron Johnson serving as the ranking member of the subcommittee.

They had invited PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan along with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman to testify about the deal.

However, PGA Tour will be sending Jimmy Dunne, the architect behind the deal, alongside Monahan and Tour Policy Manager Ed Herlihy while both Rumayyan and Norman declined the invitation.

