Where to watch Ryder Cup 2023? TV streaming schedule and time explored

The stage is set for the 2023 Ryder Cup as the biennial tournament's 44th incarnation begins on September 29, Friday, at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. It goes without saying that Team USA and Team Europe will be prepared for a fierce battle in the men's golf championship.

The championship will take place over the course of three days, beginning on September 29 and ending on October 1. The first two days of the competition consist of team matches, such as foursomes and fourballs, while the final day is solely devoted to the 12 individual matches.

Throughout the first two days, players will compete in pairs, with the top-performing team receiving a point. The schedule for the three days of the 2023 Ryder Cup is provided below (all times Eastern Time).

Full Schedule for the 2023 Ryder Cup

Friday, September 29

1:35 a.m. ET: Foursomes Match 1

1:50 a.m. ET: Foursomes Match 2

2:05 a.m. ET: Foursomes Match 3

2:20 a.m. ET: Foursomes Match 4

6:25 a.m. ET: Four-ball Match 1

6:40 a.m. ET: Four-ball Match 2

6:55 a.m. ET: Four-ball Match 3

7:10 a.m. ET: Four-ball Match 4

Saturday, September 30

1:35 a.m. ET: Foursomes Match 1

1:50 a.m. ET: Foursomes Match 2

2:05 a.m. ET: Foursomes Match 3

2:20 a.m. ET: Foursomes Match 4

6:25 a.m. ET: Four-ball Match 1

6:40 a.m. ET: Four-ball Match 2

6:55 a.m. ET: Four-ball Match 3

7:10 a.m. ET: Four-ball Match 4

Sunday, October 1

5:35 a.m. ET: Singles Match 1

5:47 a.m. ET: Singles Match 2

5:59 a.m. ET: Singles Match 3

6:11 a.m. ET: Singles Match 4

6:23 a.m. ET: Singles Match 5

6:35 a.m. ET: Singles Match 6

6:47 a.m. ET: Singles Match 7

6:59 a.m. ET: Singles Match 8

7:11 a.m. ET: Singles Match 9

7:23 a.m. ET: Singles Match 10

7:35 a.m. ET: Singles Match 11

7:47 a.m. ET: Singles Match 12

11:00 a.m. ET: Trophy presentation

How to watch Ryder Cup 2023

Thursday, September 28: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Opening Ceremonies on Golf Channel)

Friday, September 29: 1:30 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (USA)

Saturday, September 30: 1:30-3 a.m. ET (USA); 3 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, October 1: 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

The streaming schedule for the tournament is available for reference. Subscribing to Peacock will allow the viewer to watch the entire tournament online. On Saturday and Sunday, Peacock provides both featured match coverage and live simulcasts of NBC's broadcasts. Register with Peacock for online streaming of the 2023 Ryder Cup.