Where will Rory McIlroy play next after his 2025 Amgen Irish Open win?

Rory McIlroy recently won the 2025 Amgen Irish Open with an impressive performance at the K Club in Kildare. It was a tremendous occasion for him, and even after the tournament, he described himself as lucky to perform in front of his home fans and win such a massive event. Following this, McIlroy is now set to play a few more tournaments on the DP World Tour.The tour shared an update on the golfer's next plans with an Instagram reel. The tour also mentioned in the caption of this reel that McIlroy has now traveled to Wentworth to compete in the BMW PGA Championship, one of the tour's most prestigious events. The caption of the post read:&quot;Fresh off his win in Ireland, Rory has arrived at Wentworth 👋&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis season, the BMW PGA Championship will feature 144 golfers facing off for a total prize purse of $9 million. After making the cut, only the top 65 or ties will compete in the weekend game. According to the official DP World Tour website, the tournament will include 11 former golf Major champions in addition to Rory McIlroy.Talking more about Rory McIlroy, he has been in terrific form in 2025. The golfer has also won three additional tournaments, including the 2025 Masters, making him the sixth golfer to complete a career Grand Slam. This was a huge victory for him, especially because he had been chasing the title for 11 years.Rory McIlroy is excited for his upcoming tournaments at Wentworth and Blackbeth PageAmgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: GettyThe Amgen Irish Open was a huge triumph for Rory McIlroy, and he has no plans to slow down anytime soon. Following the tournament, the golfer discussed how 2025 has been a great year for him, claiming possibly the best year of his career. Interestingly, McIlroy recently stated that he is looking forward to performing well in his forthcoming tournament.The golfer explained (quotes via OutlookIndia):&quot;To do what I did earlier in the year and then to come home and win my national open, no matter what happens for the rest of the year, that's a pretty cool year. 2025 is going to go down as one of the best, if not the best [year] of my career. As I said, we're not finished yet. I've got a big week next week at Wentworth and then obviously everyone's looking forward to the Ryder Cup.&quot;McIlroy added:&quot;I'm just so happy my game's in good shape. I feel like I'm playing well, and I'm excited about what's coming up.&quot;The 36-year-old golfer is preparing to compete in the Ryder Cup after the BMW PGA Championship. This will be McIlroy's eighth consecutive Ryder Cup, which will be held at the Bethpage Black Golf Club in New York.