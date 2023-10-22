Which teams have qualified for the Sunday $14,000,000 showdown at the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship?

The 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship is all set for the final showdown on Sunday at the Trump National Doral. The twelve teams are divided into three tiers and will have a 48-player field playing in the 18-hole shotgun stroke play format.

The Tier 1 teams will play for the top four spots, Tier 2 teams will play for the spots between 5 to 8, and Tier 3 teams will play for the bottom four spots.

The team finishing on the top after the end of the play on Sunday will be crowned champions of the season and will earn a whooping prize money of $14,000,000. Here are the teams placed in Tier 1:

4 Aces GC

Crushers GC

Torque GC

RangeGoats GC

Other teams are that are placed in -

Tier 2:

Stinger GC

Fireballs GC

HyFlyers GC

Cleeks GC

Tier 3:

Ripper GC

Smash GC

Majesticks GC

Iron Heads GC

While the winning team takes home $14 million out of the $50 million purse of the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship, the second-ranked team will receive a paycheck of $8 million.

Here is the entire prize money breakout of the tournament:

1 - $14 million

2 - $8 million

3 - $6 million

4 - $4 million

5 - $3.25 million

6 - $3 million

7 - $2.75 million

8 - $2.5 million

9 - $2 million

10 - $1.75 million

11 - $1.5 million

12 - $1.25 million

Exploring the results of the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship

The 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship started on Friday this week at the Trump National Doral, Miami.

Below are the results of the matches held so far in the tournament:

Quarterfinals on Friday

Hyflyers GC 2, Smash GC 1

Singles: Brooks Koepka (Smash GC) def. Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC)

Singles: Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC) def. Jason Kokrak (Smash GC)

Foursomes: James Piot and Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC) def. Chase Koepka and Matthew Wolff (Smash GC)

Fireballs GC 2, Majesticks GC 1

Singles: Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC) def. Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC)

Singles: Eugenio Chacarra (Fireballs GC) def. Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC)

Foursomes: Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz (Fireballs GC) def. Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC)

Cleeks GC 2, Rippers GC 1

Singles: Cameron Smith (Rippers GC) def. Martin Kaymer (Cleeks, GC)

Singles: Richard Bland (Cleeks, GC) def.Marc Leishman (Rippers GC)

Foursomes: Graeme McDowell and Bernd Wiesberger (Cleeks, GC) def. Matthew Jones and Jediah Morgan (Rippers GC)

Stinger GC 3, Iron Heads GC 0

Singles: Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC) def. Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC)

Singles: Branden Grace (Stinger GC) def. Scott Vincent (Iron Heads GC)

Foursomes: Dean Burmester and Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC) def. Sihwan Kim and Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC)

Semi-Finals on Saturday

4Aces GC def. HyFlyers GC, 2-1

Singles: Dustin Johnson (4Aces) def. Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers)

Singles: Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers) def. Patrick Reed (4Aces)

Foursome: Pat Perez/Peter Uihlein (4Aces) def. James Piot/Brendan Steele (HyFlyers)

Crushers GC def. Cleeks GC, 2-1

Singles: Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers) def. Martin Kaymer (Cleeks)

Singles: Paul Casey (Crushers) def. Richard Bland (Cleeks)

Foursome: Graeme McDowell/Bernd Wiesberger (Cleeks) def. Charles Howell III/Anirban Lahiri (Crushers)

Torque GC def. Stinger GC, 3-0

Singles: Captain Singles: Joaquin Niemann (Torque) def. Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger), 2 & 1

Singles: Sebastian Munoz (Torque) def. Branden Grace (Stinger), 7 & 6

Foursome: Mito Pereira/David Puig (Torque) def. Dean Burmester/Charl Schwartzel (Stinger) 2 up

RangeGoats GC def. Fireballs GC, 2-1

Singles: Sergio Garcia (Fireballs) def. Bubba Watson (RangeGoats), 4 & 3

Singles: Talor Gooch (RangeGoats) def. Eugenio Chacarra (Fireballs), 2 up

Foursome: Thomas Pieters/Harold Varner III (RangeGoats) def. Abraham Ancer/Carlos Ortiz (Fireballs), 2 & 1