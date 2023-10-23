Who is Adrian Meronk’s girlfriend? Everything we know about his musician partner Melania Bobrowicz

Adrian Meronk has been nothing but exceptional this season on the DP World Tour. The Polish professional golfer has won three titles this season, including the most recent Andalucia Masters at the Real Club de Sotogrande in Spain.

Off the field, Meronk is currently dating Melania Bobrowicz, who happens to be a talented musician.

Meronk and Melania met during the summer of 2022 and have been inseparable since then. The musician made the relationship public via a post on Instagram during the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Melania Bobrowicz has been making music since she was in school, and several of her songs are available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. Currently, she is completing her education at the University of Wollongong in Dubai, pursuing her Masters.

Adrian Meronk and Melania Bobrowicz have been spotted many times together during NBA games and various DP World Tour championships. Melania also keeps posting about her boyfriend on Instagram, with sweet captions to go along with them.

Melania has supported Meronk throughout his golfing journey and has often been spotted cheering for him at various championships.

Adrian Meronk mounted an unbelieveable comeback after a disappointing first day at the Andalucia Masters

The Andalucia Masters featured many talented golfers in the lineup, and Adrian Meronk was one of them. However, he didn't have the start he would have wished for and ended the first round with an even-par 72.

Fortunately for him, the 30-year-old turned his form around despite the tough competition.

Adrian Meronk gained momentum by the final round and ended up dominating the course to win by a single stroke. The Polish golfer took home the winner's share of $638,660 from the total purse of $3,750,000.

While speaking in his post-game interview, Meronk reflected on how he didn't have a decent start but won the event anyway.

"It was a tough tournament, tough weather, didn't have my best golf on the first day, so to win the tournament is very special. I'm over the moon."

Meronk added via ESPN:

"I didn't get off to a hot start, I was trying to talk to myself, stay positive. I was hitting good shots on the range in the morning, so I knew I had the game."