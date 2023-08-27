Annika Sorenstam can easily be considered the best female golfer in the world. The Swedish-born has the most wins in the game and has dominated the sport for many years. She has also won numerous major championships including 10 major tournaments.

Annika made an incredible record recently along with her golfer sister Charlotta Sorenstam. The Sorenstam sisters are the first sisters duo to earn $1,000,000 on the LPGA Tour. Both Annika and Charlotta have played the sport for multiple decades now. Although Charlotta has retired now, she made an appearance with Annika for the 2023 US Seniors Women's Open.

Charlotta has only one LPGA win in her longstanding career. However, Annika maintains the record for most LPGA wins with 72. Additionally, the younger sister Charlotta also won the 2004 Mary Bea Porter Award while serving as the non-playing European captain for the European Girls team of the Solheim Cup.

However, the 50-year-old's one of the biggest achievements is crossing the $1 million mark for total earnings. Currently, she has an estimated total earning of $1,509,011 in the LPGA Tour where she earned her highest amount in the year 2000 with $421,687.

Charlotta Sorenstam currently works as a retired professional performance golf coach while her sister Annika still dominates the game of golf.

Annika Sorenstam and Charlotta are competing together in the 2023 US Women's Senior Open

There are only three siblings duo in the 2023 US Women's Senior Open and Annika Sorenstam and Charlotta are one of them. This is the fifth edition of the tournament which is for women aged 50 and older. The two started the game together on the par-72 course.

Hollis Stacy-Martha Leach and Danielle-Dina Ammaccapane are the other sister duo competing in the same tournament. The competition will take place at Waverly Country Club in Portland, Oregon.

Annika Sorenstam won the second edition of the event in 2021. During that time, she also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from then-President Donald Trump. Additionally, she was also added to the Hall of Fame, cementing her status as the greatest women's golfer of all time.