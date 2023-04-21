Who is Brendan Lawlor? All you need to know about the first disabled golfer to compete in a European Tour event

The ISPS HANDA Championship gathers, from Thursday in Japan, a good part of the best golfers from Europe, with a name that stands out on their starting list: Brendan Lawlor. The young Irishman returns to the DP World Tour (previously European Tour) three years after making his historic debut.

By being invited to the ISPS Handa UK Championship in 2020, Lawlor became the first golfer with a disability to participate in the European Tour. It's a major milestone in his career and also for that prestigious circuit.

“I love it and it just feels natural to promote the game and make disability golf as big as we can make it and get more players in,” Brendan Lawlor told the Examiner back in 2020. “It doesn’t have to be at the competitive level, but on a well-being level as well and that side is very important too,” he added.

In that tournament, he missed the cut in the first two rounds and finished in 128th place with 166 strokes (+22). However, Lawlor made it clear that he was not playing just for himself.

“It is a big week, not just for myself but a big week for people looking in and believing they can get to that level and compete and, most importantly, get the invite. What we represent is so special and there are some inspirational stories to hear and I think there’s going to be a lot more events that we’ll be taking part in.”

No limits for Brendan Lawlor

Brendan Lawlor was born in Dundalk, a town in County Louth, northeast Ireland, on March 13, 1997. He suffers from Ellis-Van Creveld syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects bone growth and is characterized by shorter stature and limbs, as well as being associated with heart problems.

Brendan Lawlor at 2023 Hero Cup - Day Two (Image via Getty)

Despite his condition, he started playing golf at the age of 12 and soon demonstrated his talent and passion for the sport. He turned professional in 2019 and quickly began winning victories on the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) circuit.

His wins included the Cazoo Open and the ISPS Handa World Invitational in 2021. He is currently ranked number two in the world for disabled golfers.

His goal is to continue to improve his game and world rankings, as well as inspire other people with disabilities to play golf and overcome obstacles.

On Friday, Lawlor played the second round of the ISPS HANDA Championship at PGM Ishioka GC in Omitama, Japan. He is in 142nd place, with 158 strokes (+18). But he knows, like everyone else, that his presence in a DP World Tour tournament surpasses the sporting result. He is an inspiration to millions of human beings about a much more inclusive world.

