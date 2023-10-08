Who is Brett Quigley? All you need to know about the $11,000,000 worth American golfer

Brett Quigley is an American professional golfer who currently plays on the PGA Tour Champions. Born on August 18, 1969 in Fort Devens, Massachusetts., Quigley is the nephew of PGA Tour and Champions Tour golfer Dana Quigley.

In his early days, Quigley played a handful of golf events. Not only did he practice golf sport at that time, but he even won a few tournaments. He first won the 1987 U.S. Junior Amateur and then the 1988 Northeast Amateur.

Additionally, the University of South Carolina, where he was a student, twice recognized him as an Academic All-American.

Later on, the 54-year-old golfer turned pro in 1991. Before joining the PGA Tour Champions, he was a former member of the PGA Tour as well as the Korn Ferry Tour. In fact, he has spent his whole career switching between both the tours.

In total, Quigley has four professional wins to his name. On the Korn Ferry Tour, he was able to achieve two victories. The first came at the 1996 Nike Philadelphia Classic and then at the 2001 Buy.com Arkansas Classic.

Furthermore, while he played for the PGA Tour, he also had some really good finishes. He achieved a top-5 finish 18 times and a top-10 finish 34 times.

In total, Quigley has played 408 events. Moreover, his finish in the top 20 on the PGA Tour money list in 2006 helped him earn $11,058,693.

A look into Brett Quigley’s PGA Tour Champions journey

Brett Quigley joined the PGA Tour Champions in the year 2020. Since then, he has played a decent amount of events (81). Out of these tournaments, he was only able to grab one win which was in his debut year, having triumphed at the 2020 Morocco Champions.

Additionally, he has two runner-up finishes, three third-place finishes, 12 top-5 finishes and 20 top-10 finishes to his name on the tour.

Quigley has had an average season so far in 2023. Despite missing a few cuts, he was able to perform well in a few competitions and earn solid results.

He stood at the T2 place in Trophy Hassan II, which was one of his standout accomplishments. At the Timuquana Country Club also, he was in first place on the leaderboard until round four at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS.