Who is Emiliano Grillo’s caddie, Tim Butler? All about Argentine golfer’s bagman

Emiliano Grillo has been a prominent figure in the golf world for quite some time now. The 30-year-old is a 1-time PGA Tour winner and has had decent performances in various championships.

It is widely believed that a competent caddy can make or break a golfer's tournament. However, Grillo is pretty set in that department as his caddy is the esteemed Tim Butler.

Butler was born in New Zealand and had an unusual rise in the golf world. Not much is known about his past or his association with Grillo. Interestingly, it is believed that the duo have been together for a couple of years now.

Tim Butler had optimum golf experience by the time he started working with Emiliano Grillo. The New Zealand-born caddy also worked with David Lingmerth and had a successful season during the 2015 Memorial Tournament.

A caddy is a highly essential associate for a golfer and handles many difficult tasks at once. Apart from carrying all the equipment and the baggage, Butler also helps Emiliano Grillo by providing deep insight and advice during tumultuous times.

A decent golfer-caddy relationship is highly important in the sport and many players have developed a very close bond with their caddies.

Tim Butler dedicates all his success to Phil Tataurangi

Phil Tataurangi is a New Zealand-born golfer who offered Tim Butler the job of his personal caddy. The situation was straight out of a movie as described by the esteemed caddy.

Butler had a decent job and a home in New Zealand. However, he was extremely bored and wanted a change in his life. That's where Phil came in and offered him the job.

Tim Butler explained the complete interaction via the Bay of Plenty Times, a New Zealand-based newspaper, in 2015.

"I had a nice job at home but I was kind of bored, and with Phil making his way over there, it just came up in conversation one day. Phil asked me if I would be interested and we just took it from there."

Butler added:

"It could never happen that way now. It is too much of a big business over here. Phil really got me from scratch and I was pretty average for the first six months to a year. He was great. He was patient and taught me the ropes."

Tim Butler worked with Phil Tataurangi on various PGA Tours for three years. Later, he went on to work with David Lingmerth and now offers his services to Emiliano Grillo.