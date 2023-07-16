Who is David Lingmerth’s caddie, Cedric Lamar? 5 things to know about the Swedish golfer’s bagman

Cedric Lamar is David Lingmerth's caddie. He is an experienced bagman, but not much information is available. Together they have had some interesting results, including T3 at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Lingmerth's caddie is not very active on social media networks and does not have accounts on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. Limited information about him and his professional activity circulates on the Internet.

However, here are five facts to know Cedric Lamar better:

#1 He is one of five black caddies on the PGA Tour

David Lingmerth's caddie is one of only five black caddies on the PGA Tour. In an interview given to WCMH Columbus last March, he stated that the chance to inspire young black golf talent represents an honor for him.

#2 He has been a caddie for more than 20 years.

Cedric Lamar's professional experience as a caddie spans more than two decades, he told WCMH Columbus. Unfortunately, there is no information available about the other players who have had his services.

#3 He wanted to be a professional player

Early in his professional life, Cedric Lamar's intention was to become a professional golfer. But as events unfolded, he decided to pursue a career as a caddie.

"The career that I wanted to choose was to be a golfer," he said to WCMH Columbus. "I wasn't good enough, so I said, 'Hey, I'm going to go down the avenue of being a caddie.'"

Lingmerth and Lamar at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship - Round Two (Image via Getty).

#4 He's from Atlanta, Georgia

Lingmerth's caddie hails from Atlanta, Georgia. There, he said, he had to overcome many hardships to be able to tie his professional life to golf.

"When I grew up in Atlanta, a lot of the courses, I couldn't even walk on," he told WCMH Columbus.

#5 He's been handling David Lingmerth's bag for less than a year

David Lingmerth and Cedric Lamar bonded professionally less than a year ago, they told WCMH Columbus. Although the exact date is unknown, the start of their work together is placed near August 2022. Both are happy with their results so far:

"We're having a good partnership and hopefully, it will last for a long time," Lingmerth assured in the interview.

Lingmerth has five Top 10s on the PGA Tour in his tenure with Lamar, including T3 this Sunday at the Genesis Scottish Open.

His main stage result came on the Korn Ferry Tour when he won the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2022 in August.

The excellent result obtained in Scotland opened the doors to The Open Championship (it will be his third participation), so he and his caddie will be in Hoylake next week.