Who is golfer Elvis Smylie’s mother? Everything you need to know about Liz Smylie

Elvis Smylie has qualified for the 152nd Open Championship, the fourth and final Major on the golf calender. The tournament will be held at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland from July 18 to 21, 2024.

Smylie got in from the final qualifying event held at Royal Cinque Ports, along with Matthew Southgate, Jamie Montojo Fernandez (a) and Luis Masaveu (a). Reflecting on his entry, he said (via SB Nation):

"Just saying that I’ve qualified for The Open gives me goosebumps. The last time I went to The Open was at Royal Troon in 2016, when I was 14 years old. Going there as a spectator eight years ago and now going back as a competitor - I don’t know what to say. I just can’t wait for the experience."

He further shared that both his parents Peter and Liz will be at Royal Troon to watch him play:

"I've already FaceTimed my dad, who’s back in Australia, and he said he will book a flight over. My mum is already over here commentating on Wimbledon, so everyone will come and watch me at Troon. I’m very excited."

Smylie's mother, Liz is a former tennis player. She currently works as a commentator for television and is in the studio at the ongoing Wimbledon Championships. His father is a player manager.

Liz Smylie turned professional in 1982 and won four Grand Slam titles in her time. The highlight of her career was winning the Wimbledon women’s doubles in 1985 with Kathy Jordan. She also won three mixed doubles - with Todd Woodbridge at the 1990 US Open and with John Fitzgerald at Wimbledon 1983 and 1991.

Liz Smylie also won a bronze medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympis and was World No. 20 in singles and World No. 5 in doubles at her peak.

Elvis Smylie's best performances

Elvis Smylie turned pro in March 2021. He is currently 934th as per the OWGR and will look to change his fortunes at the 2024 Open Championship.

Here's a look at Smylie's best performances from his DP World Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia outings so far in his career:

2021 TPS Victoria: 2

2021 Golf Challenge NSW Open Concord Golf Club: T2

2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship: T12

2021 TPS Sydney, Hosted by Braith Anasta: T3

2019 Emirates Australian Open: T33

2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship: T12

2023 The National Tournament Presented by BMW: 3

2023 TPS Victoria, Hosted by Geoff Ogilvy: T2

2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open: T27

2023 102nd NZ Open Presented by Sky Sport: T12

2024 Webex Players Series Hunter Valley, Hosted by Jan Stephenson & Peter O'Malley: 4

2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship: T40

2023 Vic Open: T6

2024 Webex Players Series Hosted by Geoff Ogilvy: T6

2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open: T47

2023 Play Today NSW Open: T13

2024 The National Tournament Presented by BMW: T17

2023 TPS Hunter Valley, Hosted by Jan Stephenson & Peter O'Malley: 13

2024 Heritage Classic: T18

2022 Gippsland Super 6: T25

2024 Webex Players Series Sydney Hosted by Braith Anasta: T28

2023 CKB WA PGA Championship Presented by TX Civil & Logistics: T29

2024 Vic Open: T60

2023 WA Open: T47

2022 Queensland PGA Championship: T18

2022 Vic Open: T21

2022 Golf Challenge NSW Open: T51

