Who is Harrison Endycott? All you need to know about Australian who won the US PGA Tour qualifying school event

Sydney-born golfer Harrison Endycott has etched his name in the golfing world by winning the US PGA Tour qualifying school event.

Harrison Endycott was born on May 26, 1996, in Sydney, Australia. Endycott calls Sydney his home city and has recently taken up residence in Nashville, Tennessee.

His journey in professional golf began back in 2017. Endycott mentioned that he would have wanted to become an entrepreneur had he not taken up golf as a career.

Despite a challenging rookie year on the PGA Tour in 2023, where he made 13 cuts in 33 events, Endycott displayed resilience and determination, clinching a four-shot win at the TPC Sawgrass Dye’s Valley course in Florida.

Harrison Endycott's career so far

Endycott's career has been marked by both highs and lows. Despite a tough-grinding rookie year on the PGA Tour in 2023, he managed to secure limited playing status for the following year. Notably, he finished 139th in the FedExCup standings, a testament to his resilience in navigating the demanding competition.

The turning point in Endycott's career came at the US PGA Tour qualifying school event held at the TPC Sawgrass Dye’s Valley course in Florida. Having to contend with weather delays that led to a Monday finish, Endycott maintained his composure and converted a two-shot advantage into a commanding four-stroke victory with a final-round 3-under-par 67.

This victory not only secured him a coveted PGA Tour card for 2024 but also served as reward for fighting through a challenging rookie season.

“There’s lots of positives to draw out. I feel like I’m in a good spot. Looking forward to getting back out there next year.” said Harrison

Harrison Endycott shines among Aussies at Q-School

Harrison Endycott emerged as the sole Australian success at the Q-school, securing his spot on the PGA Tour for the upcoming year. He joins several compatriots on the big stage, including rising star Min Woo Lee, to add to Australia's growing strength in golf. For the unversed, Woo Lee recently elevated himself to the 33rd spot in world rankings.

Harrison Endycott's favorite golf memory is being a member of the Australian team that triumphed at the 2016 Eisenhower Trophy during the World Amateur Team Championships (WATC). He also mentioned indoor rock climbing as a hobby he enjoys indulging in.