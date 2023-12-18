Who is Jason Langer? Everything about Bernhard Langer’s son as they win PNC Championship 2023

23-year-old Jason Langer, son of golf legend Bernhard Langer, has secured his third PNC Championship victory alongside his father. This duo shot an impressive 25-under to claim the title adding another chapter to their storied history at the tournament.

Jason was born in 2000 and currently working for an investment bank in New York City. He graduated in economics and finance from The Wharton School and has not only excelled in the world of finance but has also proven his mettle on the golf course.

How Jason Langer Started in Golf

Jason started his journey at the University of Pennsylvania where he played collegiate golf from 2018 to 2021. His early success in golf manifested at the tender age of 14 when he clinched his first PNC Championship victory with his father.

The duo replicated their triumph in 2019, matching Bernhard Langer's previous achievements with his older son Stefan, who shared wins in 2005 and 2006.

During his senior season at Penn, Langer showcased his golf prowess, playing in five tournaments and maintaining a solid stroke average of 76.8 over 12 rounds. Despite his demanding career in finance, Langer has continued to make his mark in the golfing world.

Jason Langer's 3rd Victory in PNC Championship

Year 2023:

Team Langer, consisting of the legendary Bernhard Langer and his son Jason Langer, showcased exceptional skill and resilience in the face of challenging weather conditions.

Despite tricky winds, Langer's masterful putting on a gusty day led Team Langer to a remarkable round of 59. Their solid performance secured a two-shot victory over the runners-up, David and Brady Duval.

After the win, an elated Jason said (h/t Golf Digest):

“It was a ton of fun. I said it earlier, but I don’t get to play as much golf anymore, and I don’t get to see my parents and my family quite as much anymore. To be able to play golf as a family and in a beautiful spot and great competition and play a really good golf course, it’s amazing.”

Year 2019:

The Langer duo added another chapter to their PNC Championship legacy with a thrilling victory. Bernhard Langer, a three-time winner at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, and his son Jason engaged in a fierce battle with Team Goosen and Team Lehman.

Trading blows throughout the back nine, the three teams finished tied at 24-under-par, leading to the tournament's fifth playoff in history. The Langers emerged victorious, thanks to Jason Langer's remarkable 270-yard 3-wood shot to 16 feet on the par 5 18th hole.

Year 2014:

The father-son duo of Bernhard and Jason Langer asserted their dominance at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. With a commanding performance, they finished with a score of 121 and a remarkable 23-under-par, securing a two-stroke victory over Davis Love III and Dru Love.