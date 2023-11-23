Who is Jediah Morgan? All you need to know about the 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship winner

Jediah Morgan is back on the Royal Queensland Golf Club playing in the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship. He won the tournament last year in January 2022 at the same venue.

He was born on November 30, 1999 in Brisbane, Australia. He decided to turn professional back in 2021 and so far has won just one tournament in his career.

Before turning professional, Morgan won the NSW Junior State Championship in 2016. In the following year. he went on to win the NT Amateur, Queensland Boys Amateur, Singapore Junior Championship and NSW Junior State Championship. He then went on to win the Australian Amateur in 2020.

After he turned professional in 2021, Jediah Morgan played at the inaugural Sandbelt Invitational and finished second with six shots behind Brady Watt.

In the following year in January, he played the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship as his fourth professional career start and won his first title. He became the youngest winner ever in the history of the PGA Tour of Australasia's tournament.

In the 2021-22 season, Morgan earned the order of merit on the Tour.

How has Jediah Morgan performed on the LIV Golf?

The 23-year-old golfer joined the LIV Golf League in 2022 and has been part of the all-Australian team Rippers GC led by Cameron Smith.

Jediah Morgan played in the Mayakoba Invitational at El Camaleon Golf Course in 2023. He finished solo 43rd on the leaderboard. In the following Tucson Invitational at The Gallery Golf Club, he finished 47th.

He played all 14 tournaments in the 2023 season but could not record a single top-10 finish. His best finish came at Singapore Invitational where he finished T16 on the leaderboard.

Below is the leaderboard standings of Jediah Morgan on the LIV Golf in 2023:

Mayakoba Invitational

Venue - El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba

Leaderboard standing - 43

Tucson Invitational

Venue - The Gallery Golf Club

Leaderboard standing - 47

Orlando Invitational

Venue - Orange County National

Leaderboard standing - T26

Adelaide Invitational

Venue - The Grange Golf Club

Leaderboard standing - 43

Singapore Invitational

Venue - Sentosa Golf Club

Leaderboard standing - T16

Tulsa Invitational

Venue - Cedar Ridge Country Club

Leaderboard standing - 47

Washington DC Invitational

Venue - Trump National Golf Club

Leaderboard standing - 41

Andalucia Invitational

Venue - Real Club Valderrama

Leaderboard standing - T45

London Invitational

Venue - Centurion Club

Leaderboard standing - 39

Greenbrier Invitational

Venue - The Old White Course

Leaderboard standing - T46

Bedminster Invitational

Venue - Trump National Golf Club

Leaderboard standing - T27

Chicago Invitational

Venue - Rich Harvest Farms

Leaderboard standing - T37

Jeddah Invitational

Venue - Royal Greens G&CC

Leaderboard standing - 47

Miami Invitational - Stroke Play

Venue - Trump National Doral Golf Course

Leaderboard standing - T17

Jediah Morgan has earned a total of $3,121,250 playing in the LIV Golf league.