Who is John Catlin? All you need to know about the American golfer

John Catlin is an American professional golfer, currently in the limelight for his exceptional performance at the International Series Macau. Catlin was born on November 15, 1990, in Sacramento, California.

Catlin developed an interest in the sport at the tender age of 3. However, he credits Tiger Woods, the 82-time PGA Tour Champion, and his remarkable 2020 US Open victory for his inspiration.

Here's what John Catlin said during the 2023 Genesis Invitational event (via Golf Week):

"He’s (Tiger) been my idol since a very young age. I have VHS copies of his U.S. Amateur wins and majors from the early 2000s. Me and my dad would watch them 3-4 days a week."

During his amateur career, Catlin clinched back-to-back NCGA State Match Play Championships in 2010 and 2011. He also emerged victorious at the Memorial Amateur Championships in both 2011 and 2012.

During his time at the University of New Mexico, Catlin was recognized as an Academic All-American and received an honorable mention as an NCAA All-American in 2012.

In 2013, John Catlin turned professional and has since competed in various tours.

A look into John Catlin’s professional journey

As Catlin’s professional journey began, he first joined the PGA Tour of Canada. He participated in 31 tournaments in total, making the cut in 18. Throughout these events, he achieved six top-10 and four top-5 finishes, winning $27,831 from the tour.

Then, the 33-year-old golfer participated in two Asian Development Tour tournaments, emerging victorious in both: the 2016 Combiphar Golf Invitational and the 2017 EurAsia Perak Championship.

However, his greatest accomplishment came in the 2018 Asian Tour season when he won three times and was honored with the esteemed Asian Tour's Player of the Year title.

John Catlin has also secured three wins on the DP World Tour. His initial victory came at the 2020 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, where he edged out Martin Kaymer by a single stroke.

In the same year, he secured a win at the Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open, outpacing Aaron Rai by two strokes. His most recent triumph was at the 2021 Austrian Golf Open, where he prevailed over Maximilian Kieffer in a playoff round.

Catlin has competed in 13 PGA Tour tournaments and made the cut in four of them. Despite not achieving any top-10 finishes or victories, he earned $104,681 from the tour.

John Catlin is now competing in the Asian Tour's International Series in Macau, where he achieved a remarkable score of 59 on the third day of the event. This impressive performance not only made him the first player ever to record this lowest-ever score on the tour, but it also propelled him to the top of the leaderboard after the third round.