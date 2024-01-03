Who is John Wood? All you need to know about Tiger Woods’ potential caddie for the 2024 season

Tiger Woods' reported aim to participate in one event per month raised rumors about the 48-year-old golfer's caddie. Speculations suggest that Woods would be accompanied by veteran caddie John Wood in the 2024 season.

John Wood is an experienced professional caddie with more than 20 years of experience as a bagman. Wood also played collegiate golf at UC Berkeley.

The seasoned professional has previously served as a caddie for various golfers, including Hunter Mahan, Chris Riley, and Mark Calcavecchia.

Wood also served as Matt Kuchar's caddie from 2015 to 2020, and they secured several notable victories together, including the 2016 Ryder Cup. However, their partnership concluded in 2020 after Kuchar missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

The Sacramento native transitioned to NBC Sports' golf coverage in 2021, taking on the role of an on-course reporter. John Wood will reportedly be swapping the commentator's booth for the fairway again, caddying for the 15-time Major winner.

A sneak peek into Tiger Woods’ upcoming 2024 season

Tiger Woods missed most of the 2023 season due to injury, although he did appear in a few events.

This includes his participation in the 2023 Masters tournament, where he had to withdraw due to a plantar fasciitis injury. Woods made a comeback at the Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship in December.

Nevertheless, the 2024 season will see more of Woods' presence on the golf course. In December 2023, Woods announced his intention to participate in the new season, committing to one tournament per month.

Tiger Woods said (via CBS):

“That best scenario would be maybe a tournament a month. That's realistic whether that's -- you would have to start with maybe at Genesis [Invitational] and something in March near The Players. Again, we have set up right now the biggest events are one per month. It sets itself up for that. Now, I need to get myself ready for all that.”

With the first PGA Tour event approaching this weekend, there were speculations regarding Woods' potential participation. However, due to the qualification criteria, he won't be eligible to compete at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Nonetheless, fans can remain hopeful for Tiger Woods' potential participation in the Genesis Invitational in February and the Players Championship in March.

Woods is also anticipated to compete in all the major events of the 2024 season. This, however, will depend on the various exemptions and other qualification criteria specific to each event.