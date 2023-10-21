Who is Justin Suh’s caddie, Ryan Jamison? Exploring all about the former golf coach

Justin Suh, who is currently leading the Zozo Championship leaderboard, has been playing gracefully this weekend. However, it must be noted that behind Suh's incredible form, he has got strong support from his caddie, Ryan Jamison.

The former amateur world no. 1's bag is now in the hands of the highly experienced college golf coach, Jamison. Yes, before starting his journey as a caddie, Jamison served as a college coach for 16 years.

He has served as an assistant coach for Stanford University as well as head coach for Florida Atlantic University. Throughout his coaching journey, Jamison has dealt with young amateur kids to number-one amateurs in the world.

Jamison has also been a part of a few national championships and has won several awards in his 16-year college golf career. It was then in the year 2021 that he turned into a professional caddie.

In 2022, in partnership with Jamison, Justin Suh won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National in Newburgh. After which, in a post-round conference, Suh talked about the sync the duo shares.

"I think having a system with your caddie really helps. We have a pretty good system already, but I think just being aware of what we’re trying to accomplish on the golf course just helps."

Additionally, Jamison, who works as a full-time caddie for the PGA Tour pro, is also a family man. The caddie often loves to share his family photos on his Instagram account.

Justin Suh's form in 2022-23 in partnership with his caddie

Justin Suh is a former Korn Ferry Tour golfer. He joined the PGA Tour this year only. However, he is yet to secure his first PGA Tour victory.

This season, Suh has played in 32 PGA tournaments including a few Majors. Out of the events he played in, the California native was successful in finishing in the top 25 spots six times.

Earlier this year, Justin Suh was leading the Memorial tournament leaving behind Rory McIlroy, Jordan Speith, and others. Unfortunately, he was unable to carry the form till the end, ultimately finishing at the T41 position.

Furthermore, for his recent participation in the Zozo Championship, he currently holds a one-stroke lead after the third round. The 26-year-old golfer made three back-to-back birdies on the front nine before making two more birdies on the back nine. This led him to have a score of 67.

Nevertheless, it would be interesting to witness the duo celebrating their first PGA Tour win on Sunday if they will be able to carry the same form for the fourth round tomorrow.