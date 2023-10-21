Who is leading the 2023 Hero Women's Indian Open? Day 3 leaderboard explored

Aline Krauter is comfortably leading the table on Day 3 of the 2023 Hero Women's Indian Open. She holds a two-stroke lead over Swedish golfer Sara Kjellker and has scored 11-under par after the end of the first 54 holes at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

Norwegian professional golfer Madelene Stavnar is placed in third rank with a score of 7-under par and is followed by two-time LET title winner Diksha Dagar with 6-under par score.

English golfer Hannah Burke and Indian golfer Vani Kapoor are tied for the fifth spot after the end of Day 3 of the 2023 Hero Women's Indian Open.

Three of the previous champions of the Ladies European Tour-sanctioned event have also participated in the tournament at the DLF Golf and Country Club. The 2019 champion Christine Wolf is placed on T34, the 2018 champion Becky Morgan is placed on T19, and the 2017 champion Camille Chevalier is placed on T31 ranks on the leaderboard.

Exploring the leaderboard of the 2023 Hero Women's Indian Open after Day 3

After the end of the third round at the DLF Golf and Country Club, Aline Krauter holds a two-stroke lead over second-ranked Sara Kjellker. Interestingly, she has 28 stroke lead against the last-ranked Becky Brewerton who has got to a score of 17 over par.

Below is the leaderboard of the 2023 Hero Women's Indian Open after Day 3:

1 - Aline Krauter (-11)

2 - Sara Kjellker (-9)

3 - Madelene Stavnar (-7)

4 - Diksha Dagar (-6)

T5 - Hannah Burke (-4)

T5 - Vani Kapoor (-4)

T7 - Gabriella Cowley (-3)

T7 - Anne-Charlotte Mora (-3)

T7 - Avani Prashanth (-3)

T10 - Jana Melichova (-2)

T10 - Liz Young (-2)

T12 - Carmen Alonso (-1)

T12 - Lee-Anne Pace (-1)

T12 - Luna Sobron Galmes (-1)

T12 - Eleanor Givens (-1)

T12 - Gaurika Bishnoi (-1)

T17 - Johanna Gustavsson (E)

T17 - Trichat Cheenglab (E)

T19 - Sanna Nuutinen (+1)

T19 - Becky Morgan (+1)

T19 - Noora Komulainen (+1)

T19 - Vidhatri Urs (+1)

T19 - Sara Kouskova (+1)

T19 - Nishtha Madan (+1)

T25 - Nuria Iturrioz (+2)

T25 - Ridhima Dilawari (+2)

T25 - Linda Wessberg (+2)

T25 - Laura Beveridge (+2)

T25 - Marianne Skarpnord (+2)

T25 - Kim Metraux (+2)

T31 - Momoka Kobori (+3)

T31 - Camille Chevalier (+3)

T31 - Smilla Tarning Soenderby (+3)

T34 - Khushi Khanijau (+4)

T34 - April Angurasaranee (+4)

T34 - Christine Wolf (+4)

T37 - Lydia Hall (+5)

T37 - Dorthea Forbrigd (+5)

T37 - Amandeep Drall (+5)

T40 - Ursula Wikstrom (+6)

T40 - Neha Tripathi (+6)

T40 - Elin Arvidsson (+6)

T40 - Lisa Pettersson (+6)

T40 - Kelsey Macdonald (+6)

T40 - Elina Nummenpaa (+6)

T46 - Renate Grimstad (+7)

T46 - Yuri Onishi (+7)

T46 - Louise Duncan (+7)

T46 - Polly Mack (+7)

T46 - Elia Folch (+7)

T46 - Moa Folke (+7)

T52 - Mireia Prat (+8)

T52 - Anne-Lise Caudal (+8)

T52 - Lauren Holmey (+8)

T55 - Anna Magnusson (+9)

T56 - Magdalena Simmermacher (+10)

T56 - Emma Grechi (+10)

T58 - Celine Herbin (+11)

T58 - Harang Lee (+11)

60 - Felicity Johnson (+12)

61 - Hayley Davis (+13)

T62 - Rosie Davies (+15)

T62 - Lea Anne Bramwell (+15)

64 - Becky Brewerton (+17)

The 2023 Hero Women's Indian Open has a prize pool of $400,000 and the winner of the tournament will be rewarded $60,000 out of it.