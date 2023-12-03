Who is leading the 2023 Hero World Challenge after Round 3? Day 3 leaderboard explored

The moving day rocked the leaderboard of the 2023 Hero World Challenge, with several players storming the top positions. However, Scottie Scheffler held on to the lead by bringing out his World No. 1 status.

Scheffler played the best third round of the Hero World Challenge (65, tied with Matt Fitzpatrick) and took an interesting lead of three strokes over the runner-up. The Texan finished the first 54 holes with a score of 16-under 200.

Scottie Scheffler's performance on Saturday, December 2, was a luxurious one, including two eagles and four birdies. His only bogey came at the 18th hole when he missed a 20-foot putt for par.

A look into Hero World Challenge leaderboard after day 3

This is how the leaderboard of the 2023 Hero World Challenge looks after the third round:

1 Scottie Scheffler -16

2 Matt Fitzpatrick -13

3 Justin Thomas -11

T4 Jordan Spieth -10

T4 Jason Day -10

T4 Tony Finau -10

T4 Collin Morikawa -10

T8 Sepp Straka -9

T8 Brian Harman -9

10 Cameron Young -7

T11 Justin Rose -5

T11 Lucas Glover -5

13 Max Homa -3

14 Keegan Bradley -2

15 Sam Burns -1

T16 Tiger Woods E

T16 Viktor Hovland E

18 Rickie Fowler +1

19 Wyndham Clark +4

20 Will Zalatoris +12.

Hero World Challenge: Third-round highlights

The second place was occupied by Matt Fitzpatrick, who climbed three positions from Friday (December 1). The Englishman had a difficult moment on the 11th hole (double bogey) but solved it like the greats, with eight birdies and an eagle. He also bogeyed the 16th.

The highest jump was made by Jason Day, who improved five positions and placed T4 with a score of 10-under 206. The Australian had the second-best score of the day (66) with seven birdies and only one bogey.

Tiger Woods continued to improve on his return to the courses. He played the third round for -1 and lowered his overall score to even par. The front nine was again the best segment for Woods (four birdies and two bogeys), but his back nine was more balanced than in previous days (one birdie and two bogeys).

Woods looked good again during the third round of the Hero World Challenge. His drive was impressive once again, achieving the longest shot of 364 yards and an average driving distance of 303.40 yards.

His least favorable point was his driving accuracy, as he could only hit 8 of 13 fairways (61.54%) during the third round of the Hero World Challenge. This was the main reason for his Greens in Regulations to be below 45%, second to last, in the tournament.

Will Zalatoris was a far cry from his excellent performance on Friday and played the third round for +7. His triple bogey on hole one may have had a negative influence on his mood for the rest of the round.