Who is leading the 2023 LPGA Maybank Classic after Round 3? Day 3 leaderboard explored

The 2023 LPGA Maybank Classic is done with the third round's play. Rose Zhang has garnered a one-stroke lead over Atthaya Thitikul and Jasmine Suwannapura to top the leaderboard at the Kuala Lumpur Country Club in Malaysia.

Zhang shot a blistering round of 7 under 65 on Saturday (October 28) to get to an aggregate score of 18 under par. Her scorecard included eight birdies and a bogey.

World No. 2 and 3 Ruoning Yin and Jin Young Ko, alongside 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic champion Leona Maguire, are placed T21 after the end of the third round of the 2023 LPGA Maybank Classic.

The 2023 CPKC Women's Open champion Megan Khang is tied for fifth on the leaderboard.

Notable golfers such as Nelly Korda and Brooks Henderson, alongside three-time winner on the Tour, Gaby Lopez, are placed T11 on the 2023 LPGA Maybank Classic leaderboard.

A look into the full leaderboard of the 2023 LPGA Maybank Classic after Day 3

The field of the LPGA Tour event at the Kuala Lumpur Country Club in Malaysia consisted of 78 players initially. However, Angel Yin withdrew from the event before it even started.

Currently, Rose Zhang is placed at the top of the 2023 LPGA Maybank Classic leaderboard and is one stroke ahead of the second-placed Atthaya Thitikul and Jasmine Suwannapura. Interestingly, she has a 32-stroke lead over the last-placed Amanda Tan.

Below is the 2023 LPGA Maybank Classic leaderboard after the end of round 3 on Saturday:

1 - Rose Zhang (-18)

T2 - Atthaya Thitikul (-17)

T2 - Jasmine Suwannapura (-17)

4 - Sei Young Kim (-15)

T5 - Nasa Hataoka (-14)

T5 - Megan Khang (-14)

T5 - Peiyun Chien (-14)

T8 - Gemma Dryburgh (-13)

T8 - Celine Boutier (-13)

10 - Lydia Ko (-12)

T11 - Nelly Korda (-11)

T11 - Gaby Lopez (-11)

T11 - Brooke M. Henderson (-11)

14 - Hannah Green (-10)

T15 - Minami Katsu (-9)

T15 - Ayaka Furue (-9)

T15 - Emily Kristine Pedersen (-9)

T15 - Chanettee Wannasaen (-9)

T15 - Linn Grant (-9)

T15 - Gina Kim (-9)

T21 - Pajaree Anannarukarn (-8)

T21 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff (-8)

T21 - Leona Maguire (-8)

T21 - Stephanie Meadow (-8)

T21 - Jin Young Ko (-8)

T21 - Xiyu Lin (-8)

T21 - Ruoning Yin (-8)

T28 - Maria Fassi (-7)

T28 - Allisen Corpuz (-7)

T28 - Hye-Jin Choi (-7)

T28 - A Lim Kim (-7)

T32 - Sarah Kemp (-6)

T32 - Moriya Jutanugarn (-6)

T32 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-6)

T32 - Olivia Cowan (-6)

T32 - Cheyenne Knight (-6)

T32 - Madelene Sagstrom (-6)

T32 - Alexa Pano (-6)

T32 - Grace Kim (-6)

T40 - Lauren Coughlin (-5)

T40 - Maja Stark (-5)

T40 - Perrine Delacour (-5)

T40 - Yu Liu (-5)

T40 - Sarah Schmelzel (-5)

T40 - Yuka Saso (-5)

T46 - Narin An (-4)

T46 - Ashleigh Buhai (-4)

T48 - Hae Ran Ryu (-3)

T48 - Esther Henseleit (-3)

T48 - Mi Hyang Lee (-3)

T48 - Danielle Kang (-3)

T52 - Amy Yang (-2)

T52 - Jenny Shin (-2)

T52 - Albane Valenzuela (-2)

T52 - Yuna Nishimura (-2)

T52 - Natasha Andrea Oon (-2)

T52 - Jennifer Kupcho (-2)

T58 - Aditi Ashok (-1)

T58 - Jeneath Wong (a) (-1)

T58 - Patty Tavatanakit (-1)

T58 - Dottie Ardina (-1)

T58 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-1)

T63 - Matilda Castren (E)

T63 - Linnea Strom (E)

T63 - Ashley Lau (E)

T63 - Andrea Lee (E)

T67 - Celine Borge (+2)

T67 - Eun-Hee Ji (+2)

T69 - Ryann O'Toole (+3)

T69 - Hinako Shibuno (+3)

71 - Yan Liu (+4)

72 - Kelly Tan (+5)

73 - Jing Xuen Ng (a) (+7)

74 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen (+9)

75 - Alyaa Abdulghany (+10)

76 - Ida Ayu Melati (+11)

77 - Amanda Tan (+14).

The 2023 LPGA Maybank Classic final round tee times and pairings will be updated soon.